Mini’s $34,900 Countryman Oxford Edition Is Back And It’s A Steal

Mini just announced the 2027 Countryman lineup in March 2026 — one of the earliest model-year reveals in the industry — and the headline is a price that should make a lot of compact SUV shoppers stop scrolling. The Oxford Edition is back, and it starts at $34,900 before you even touch an options sheet.

That number matters more now than it ever did. With destination charges from some US automakers creeping toward $3,000, Mini’s $1,350 handling fee feels almost quaint — and intentional.

A $34,900 entry point that actually includes something

The Oxford Edition isn’t just a stripped-down loss leader with the good stuff locked behind a paywall. Mini has positioned it as a value-forward configuration based on the Countryman S ALL4, which normally retails at $38,900. That’s a $4,000 gap that Mini is trying to close with standard inclusions rather than discounts.

What comes with it out of the box includes a Vescin and Cloth Grey/Blue interior combination, an anthracite headliner, and privacy glass — which Mini specifically flags as a $500 value. It’s a small detail, but it signals something deliberate: Mini is marketing this trim by itemizing exactly what buyers are getting for free, a strategy that works when the numbers actually add up.

The real story behind Mini’s value-stacking approach

Here’s the catch with how Mini frames its lineup this year — everything comes with a dollar figure attached. The trailer hitch and space-saver spare together are listed as “a $1,000 value” on the Countryman S ALL4. The electric SE ALL4 gets a trailer hitch described as “a $700 value.” Mini wants buyers to feel like they’re winning before they’ve even visited a dealership.

Whether that framing lands depends on the buyer. Enthusiasts will recognize the strategy. But for family buyers who are genuinely cross-shopping compact SUVs in the mid-$30,000 range, seeing specific dollar amounts assigned to included equipment is an effective shortcut to perceived value — and Mini knows it.

What Mini isn’t saying about the Oxford Edition’s accessories

There’s an optional $720 curated accessory package available through the Mini Port Installation Program, and the contents lean hard into Mini’s heritage branding. It includes the Mini Heritage Bonnet graphic, Union Jack mirror caps, and a Wing Black Jack license plate frame with valve stem caps. These go on at the port during final vehicle prep — not at the dealer later.

That distinction matters more than it sounds. Port-installed accessories are cleaner, better integrated, and avoid the quality inconsistencies that can come with dealership add-ons. Mini is essentially offering factory-finished personalization at a mid-tier price point, which is a real differentiator for buyers who want a unique look without paying for a full custom build.

The one catch nobody is talking about: software and spare tires

A universal garage door opener is now available for Signature Plus and Iconic trim packages — but it costs $250 as a standalone option and works through a button integrated into the interior mirror. That setup sounds very much like a software unlock for hardware that’s already in the car. Mini hasn’t confirmed that, but the architecture is familiar.

On the electric side, the Countryman SE ALL4 gets a new Seal & Drive Tire Kit replacing the old Mobility Kit. It attaches magnetically to the wheel and uses air pressure plus sealant to seal a puncture while the car drives slowly to a service center. It’s a smarter solution than most tire inflation kits, but buyers who want a real spare will need to look at the non-electric trims — where Mini has made that a highlighted value item for a reason.

Model Starting Price Drivetrain Power Destination Fee 2027 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition $34,900 AWD 241 hp $1,350 2027 Mini Countryman S ALL4 $38,900 AWD 241 hp $1,350 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan $31,990 FWD/AWD 184 hp ~$1,395 2026 Volvo XC40 $40,695 FWD/AWD 187 hp $1,195

Why this price announcement lands differently in 2026

The broader market context for this reveal is hard to ignore. Inflation has hammered compact SUV pricing across the board, and many competitors have quietly raised base prices while trimming standard features. Mini is doing the opposite — holding the line at $34,900 while adding itemized value to what’s included.

The 2027 Countryman lineup is already heading to dealerships now. If you’ve been watching this segment and waiting for the right moment to move, a sub-$35,000 AWD SUV with 241 horsepower and a low destination fee is a combination that won’t sit on lots for long. Go configure yours and get ahead of the inevitable spring rush.