KTM RC 450 Launches At ₹4.73 Lakh With 56bhp Twin — Aprilia RS 457 Should Worry

KTM just dropped a number that sport bike fans in India are not going to forget in a hurry. A fully-faired, twin-cylinder, 56-horsepower machine — official, on sale, and priced at the equivalent of ₹4.73 lakh — is not something that happens every day, and the implications for India are massive.

KTM officially launched the RC 450 in China on April 1, 2026, at CNY 34,999. I have been tracking this bike ever since those Chinese government homologation documents surfaced last December, and now that everything is confirmed, let me walk you through why this matters so much — including what riders in India can realistically expect and when.

A KTM Built On CFMoto’s Foundation

The RC 450 for the Chinese market was developed in close partnership with CFMoto, KTM’s established Chinese manufacturing collaborator. The connections to the CFMoto 450 SR and 450 SR-S are not subtle — the 449cc parallel-twin engine is believed to carry over from the 450 SR, while the chassis architecture and that stunning single-sided aluminium swingarm appear to be derived from the higher-spec 450 SR-S.

But what KTM has done with that base is genuinely impressive. The RC 450 pushes out 41 kW — that is 56 hp — against the CFMoto 450 SR’s 38 kW or 52 hp. Top speed is rated at 195 km/h in Chinese homologation documents, nudging ahead of the CFMoto’s 192 km/h. The RC 450 also sheds 3 kg over its donor bike, tipping the scales at 168 kg compared to the CFMoto’s 171 kg. In sport bike terms, a better power-to-weight ratio is not a marginal upgrade — it is felt on every corner exit.

Visually, the RC 450 draws clear inspiration from the KTM 990 RC R. The angular bodywork, sharp headlight cluster, and aerodynamic winglets at the front nose give it a look that punches well above its displacement class. This is not a budget machine wearing race-replica stickers — it looks like the real deal.

Full Specification Breakdown

Specification KTM RC 450 (China) CFMoto 450 SR Engine 449cc Parallel-Twin 449cc Parallel-Twin Max Power 56 hp (41 kW) 52 hp (38 kW) Top Speed 195 km/h 192 km/h Kerb Weight 168 kg 171 kg Suspension (Front) WP Adjustable USD Forks USD Forks Suspension (Rear) WP Adjustable Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 320 mm Disc, WP Braking 320 mm Disc ABS Dual-Channel, Lean-Angle Adaptive Dual-Channel Display TFT with Connectivity TFT Launch Price CNY 34,999 (~₹4.73 Lakh) Lower (base model)

The Technology List Is Genuinely Shocking

At this price point, the RC 450’s feature sheet reads like something from a bike costing twice as much. WP Suspension units at both ends — fully adjustable, not fixed-rate — is a specification I would expect on machines well above the ₹6 lakh mark. The Bosch lean-angle adaptive control system working seamlessly with the dual-channel ABS is a level of electronics integration that most rivals in this segment simply do not offer.

Traction control is standard. So is cruise control. An electronic throttle with multiple riding mode selection rounds off an electronics package that makes the Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 look decidedly basic by comparison. The TFT display brings full connectivity, and optional extras including heated grips and tyre pressure monitoring are available for those who want to go further.

The India Story — A Global Platform Is Coming

Here is where things get genuinely exciting for Indian riders. KTM is not simply planning to ship the China-spec RC 450 to our market. The brand is actively developing an entirely new 450cc parallel-twin platform built specifically for global markets — Europe, India, and beyond. This will be a completely separate engineering exercise from what CFMoto has contributed for the Chinese version.

The first motorcycle from this new global platform will again be the RC 450, with a targeted launch window of 2027. Production is expected to happen in India — almost certainly at the Bajaj Auto facility in Chakan, Pune — from where units will be exported globally, including to European dealerships. This positions India as a central manufacturing hub for KTM’s mid-displacement future, which is a very significant development for our market and for job creation in the sector.

For European A2 licence compliance, the global RC 450 will likely offer a restricted tune capped at 48 hp with a power-to-weight ratio at or below 0.2 kW/kg. The India-spec variant may receive a different state of tune depending on pricing strategy and market feedback at the time of launch.

Who Does The RC 450 Actually Threaten?

When the global-spec RC 450 arrives in India in 2027, the Aprilia RS 457 will be its most direct and most serious rival. The RS 457 is currently the benchmark in this displacement bracket — a proper Italian sport bike with real performance credentials and a growing fan base among enthusiast Indian riders. A KTM RC 450 with Made-in-India production, KTM’s sharp chassis engineering, and a fresh twin-cylinder platform at a potentially aggressive price point could genuinely upset that dynamic.

Beyond the RS 457, the Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 400 will also face serious pressure. Both are well-established and rider-friendly machines, but neither offers the electronics sophistication or raw power output that the RC 450 brings to the table. The 450cc twin platform is also expected to eventually spawn a 450 Duke and a 450 Adventure, so KTM’s investment in this architecture is substantial and long-term — this is not a one-bike strategy.

If you are a sport bike enthusiast sitting on the fence right now, I genuinely think waiting for the global KTM RC 450 in 2027 is worth serious consideration. Built in India, engineered for the world, and carrying KTM’s full performance DNA — this could be one of the most important launches in the sub-500cc sport segment in recent memory. Keep this one bookmarked, drop your expectations of the competition, and watch this space closely as 2027 approaches.