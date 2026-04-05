He Trashed The Porsche GT3 RS, Then Painted His 800-hp Mustang GTD In Porsche’s Own Color

Some people criticize Porsche from the outside. Pejman Ghadimi decided to do it from the inside of a $330,000 Ford Mustang painted in Porsche’s own signature color. It’s the kind of automotive flex that’s equal parts petty, brilliant, and genuinely hard to argue with.

Ghadimi, an entrepreneur who has built a reputation in the exotic car world, has made no secret of his feelings about the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. He’s publicly called it “the biggest piece of sh**” — his words, not softened here for effect. So when it came time to configure his Mustang GTD, he didn’t just pick a color. He picked a statement.

Rubystar Neo: Porsche’s own magenta turned into a Ford war cry

Rubystar Neo is a shade most people associate instantly with Stuttgart. That unmistakable bright magenta has graced GT3s and RS models for years, and it reads as pure Porsche from fifty feet away. Ghadimi picked it deliberately, describing the color choice as a “direct (explicit) you” to Porsche — and I have to respect the commitment to the bit.

The original Rubystar appeared on cars like the 964 RS back in the early 1990s. Porsche reintroduced Rubystar Neo as a regular optional color starting with MY23, though it’s no longer available on new orders. If you want the original shade today, Porsche’s Paint to Sample program will charge you a very non-subtle $17,210 for the privilege. Ghadimi found a more satisfying route.

What a $330,000 Mustang actually looks like up close

After waiting seven months for delivery, Ghadimi finally got to see his GTD wearing that Rubystar Neo in the carbon last month — and the result is genuinely disorienting in the best way. From a distance, your brain fires off Porsche signals immediately. Get within ten feet and the massive rear wing, aggressive aero bodywork, and sheer muscle-car attitude make it absolutely clear this is something else entirely.

The GTD underneath that paint is no joke. A supercharged 5.2-liter V8 produces over 800 hp (811 PS), and this particular car also carries the optional Performance Package — an aerodynamic and weight-reduction bundle that adds $50,000 on top of a base price Ford doesn’t officially advertise but is widely believed to sit around $330,000 all-in. That’s not a pony car price. That’s a supercar price.

How the GTD actually compares to the car its owner despises

Model Power Price (US) Engine Edge Ford Mustang GTD 800+ hp ~$330,000 5.2L supercharged V8 Raw power advantage Porsche 911 GT3 RS 518 hp $251,995 (2026 unavail. US) 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six Engineering purity Porsche 911 GT3 502 hp $238,150 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six Daily usability

The GT3 RS isn’t even sold in the US market in 2026 — which adds a layer of irony to all of this. Ghadimi is essentially painting a bullseye on a car American buyers can’t officially purchase anyway. The standard GT3 is still available here at $238,150, meaning the GTD with Performance Package runs roughly $90,000 more. The horsepower gap, though, is almost 300 hp in Ford’s favor. That’s not a small number.

Why this story hits differently than a standard supercar flex

What makes Ghadimi’s move resonate beyond a simple social media moment is that the GTD genuinely belongs in this conversation. Ford built it to challenge cars from Stuttgart and Maranello directly — it holds America’s fastest Nürburgring lap for a production car, set in a related $1.7M GT model. The GTD carries that DNA at a price that, while still staggering, is at least theoretically attainable for more buyers.

There’s also something culturally significant happening here. For decades, the move was to abandon American muscle for a European sports car the moment you could afford one. Ghadimi is flipping that script loudly, publicly, and in a color that makes sure nobody misses the message. Whether you agree with his GT3 RS assessment or not, the GTD he’s driving makes the argument harder to dismiss than it would have been five years ago.

Why this matters

American performance cars are now genuinely competing in Porsche’s price and prestige territory

The GTD’s 800-hp supercharged V8 outpowers the GT3 RS by nearly 300 hp

Cultural brand loyalty in the supercar space is shifting fast and loudly

If you’ve been watching the GTD’s trajectory since Ford first announced it, this is the kind of owner story that proves the car is landing exactly where Ford intended — in garages that used to be reserved for Stuttgart’s finest. The GTD isn’t a consolation prize for buyers who couldn’t afford a GT3 RS. Increasingly, it’s the car those buyers are choosing instead, on purpose, and with a very specific color chip in hand.

I’d genuinely love to see these two cars parked side by side at a track day — both wearing magenta, both carrying that aggressive aero package. If you’ve seen Ghadimi’s GTD in person or you’re working through your own GTD configuration right now, the color section of that configurator just became a lot more interesting than it used to be.