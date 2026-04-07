Someone Paid $344K For A Liberty Walk Murcielago With The Transmission Nobody Wanted

A Lamborghini with a Batmobile face, a massive roof scoop, and the transmission that enthusiasts actively avoid just sold for $344,000. That number would be eyebrow-raising on a clean, stock example — but this one is anything but stock.

The car in question is a 2007 Murcielago LP640 Coupe that left the United States in 2012 and ended up in Japan, where Liberty Walk got their hands on it. What came out the other side is one of the most polarizing Lamborghinis you’ll find on the open market — and apparently, the market didn’t mind one bit.

The body kit that makes grown men argue online

Liberty Walk’s Silhouette Works GT Evo kit for the Murcielago is not subtle. The front fascia draws clear inspiration from the ultra-limited Lamborghini Reventon, complete with a new bumper, additional driving lights, and reworked headlights. A new hood ties the whole front end together into something that genuinely looks like it belongs in a Christopher Nolan film.

Move along the sides and you’ll find custom wheel arches and side skirts that push the car’s visual width into absurdity. There’s also a large roof scoop — whether it feeds air to anything useful is still an open question. The rear is where things get truly theatrical: a custom bumper, a diffuser, a wing that demands attention, and taillights that bear zero resemblance to what Lamborghini originally signed off on.

The spec sheet that should have killed the sale

Here’s the part that makes this sale genuinely strange. Murcielago values have been climbing fast, but collectors chasing those numbers are almost universally hunting for the six-speed manual gearbox. This car comes with the e-gear automated manual — a transmission that has earned a reputation for being jerky, slow to respond, and ultimately unsatisfying compared to the row-your-own alternative.

On top of that, someone replaced the factory wheels with 18- and 19-inch units wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber. The suspension has been swapped out for an Ideal Air Max air setup, complete with a front-axle lift. The interior largely survives intact, though a digital rear-view mirror and a Pioneer head unit made their way in. It’s a curious mix of wild exterior ambition and relatively modest cabin intervention.

Why 20,000 miles probably sealed the deal

The real story behind the $344,000 hammer price might have nothing to do with Liberty Walk’s design language. This car has covered only 20,000 miles across nearly two decades of existence. For a Murcielago LP640 — a car powered by a 6.5-liter V12 making 631 horsepower — that kind of mileage tells buyers the engine and drivetrain have barely been exercised.

Low-mileage exotics carry a premium that often overrides other objections. A buyer can live with the e-gear. A buyer can live with a body kit, however divisive. What’s harder to find is an LP640 that hasn’t been wrung out on canyon roads or tracked into submission. That combination of rarity and restraint likely did more for this car’s value than any piece of carbon fiber Liberty Walk bolted on.

What this sale says about the exotic car market right now

The Murcielago market has been moving in one direction for a while now, and this result suggests that momentum is strong enough to carry even unconventional examples. A stock LP640 in good condition can command well north of $300,000 today. The Liberty Walk treatment adds a layer of controversy but also a layer of rarity — there is no other car on earth quite like this one.

The real question the market just answered is whether personalization at this level destroys or creates value. Based on this transaction, the answer depends heavily on who’s buying. This isn’t a numbers-matching collectible play — it’s a statement purchase for someone who wanted the most outrageous version of an already outrageous car. And they paid accordingly.

Detail Spec Base Model 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Coupe Engine 6.5-liter V12, 631 hp Transmission E-gear automated manual (less desirable variant) Body Kit Liberty Walk Silhouette Works GT Evo Mileage 20,000 miles Suspension Ideal Air Max air suspension + front-axle lift Wheels 18/19-inch with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Sale Price $344,000 (Bring a Trailer, 2026)

I find this result genuinely fascinating because it breaks almost every rule collectors are supposed to follow. Wrong transmission, heavy modifications, non-original bodywork — and yet, $344,000. If you’ve been sitting on a modified exotic and assuming the market would punish you for it, this sale is worth paying attention to. The Murcielago market is hot enough right now that even the “wrong” version of the car can make someone very happy at auction.