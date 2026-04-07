Bajaj Pulsar 180 Hits Showrooms — 180cc Is Back, TVS Apache Should Worry

Bajaj just quietly did something that thousands of Pulsar fans have been asking for — and they did it without even holding a launch event yet. Units of the revived Pulsar 180 are already sitting inside dealerships across India, and the internet is losing its mind over it.

I have been following the Classic Pulsar lineup closely, and I will be honest — I did not expect Bajaj to bring back the 180 this quickly. But here we are, and from what I have seen in early walkarounds, this thing looks more serious than any of us imagined.

Why Bajaj Decided to Bring It Back

If you have been tracking the Classic Pulsar story, you already know this range went through some rough years. The naked Pulsar 180 was first pulled off shelves in 2019, replaced briefly by the semi-faired 180F, then the naked version returned in 2021 only to be discontinued again in 2022. Bajaj essentially left the 180cc segment wide open.

And guess who walked right into that gap? TVS and Honda. Both brands currently have 180cc offerings that have been quietly eating into the space Bajaj once dominated. Add to that the overwhelming nostalgia-driven success of the Pulsar 220F comeback in 2023 — Bajaj clearly read the room and decided the 180 deserved the same treatment.

There is also a simpler commercial logic here. With Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 refreshed for MY26 and Pulsar 220F anchoring the top end, adding a 180 creates a cleaner, more complete classic Pulsar ladder. A buyer who wants more than a 150 but is not ready to jump to the 220F now has somewhere to go without leaving the Bajaj family.

What the Showroom Units Actually Look Like

A walkaround video from surajbajajexpert gave us our clearest look yet. The MY26 Pulsar 180 returns in its standard naked street avatar — no semi-fairing, no fuss, just clean naked aggression. The base colour on the unit shown is Black, with Red and Grey contrasts running across the fuel tank, side body panels and tail section. There is a “180” badge sitting proudly on the tail, which I think looks genuinely sharp.

The design language is consistent with the refreshed Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 for MY26. LED headlights, LED turn indicators and a carbon fibre pattern on the front fenders all carry over. The clip-on handlebars and illuminated switchgear add a premium touch that feels right for this segment in 2026.

The most exciting detail for me is the exhaust. Bajaj has given the Pulsar 180 a chunky, blacked-out exhaust unit — the same kind of pipe that has been exclusive to the Pulsar 220F. Classic Pulsar 200 used to have this too, but seeing it on the 180 is a genuine upgrade that lifts the whole aesthetic. It makes the bike look bigger and meaner than its price tag will likely suggest.

Variants — What We Think Is Coming

Based on what we have seen at showrooms, it looks like at least two variants are on the way. The unit in the video features a single-piece seat and rear disc brakes, along with a fully digital instrument cluster that does not have turn-by-turn navigation. That points to a standard or mid-spec trim.

A top-spec variant with a split seat and a navigation-enabled instrument cluster is likely in the pipeline — similar to how Bajaj has been tiering the Pulsar 125 and 150. This kind of variant strategy makes sense for a segment where ₹2,000–3,000 extra can unlock meaningful feature upgrades for the target buyer.

Feature Pulsar 180 MY26 Pulsar 150 MY26 Pulsar 220F Engine Displacement 180cc (expected) 149.5cc 220cc Body Style Naked Street Naked Street Semi-Faired Exhaust Style Chunky Black (220F-type) Standard Chunky Black Rear Brake Disc (seen on unit) Disc Disc LED Lighting Yes Yes Yes Navigation (Cluster) Top variant expected Top variant Yes Official Price Not Yet Announced ~₹1.18 Lakh ~₹1.45 Lakh

How It Stacks Up Against TVS and Honda

The 180cc segment in India right now belongs to TVS and Honda — and neither of them is sleeping. TVS has the Apache RTR 180 with a strong performance pedigree and a loyal buyer base, while Honda has been quietly consistent in this range. For the Pulsar 180 to make a real dent, Bajaj needs to price it aggressively and deliver on the performance promise that the 220F-style exhaust visually sets up.

If Bajaj prices the Pulsar 180 MY26 between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom), it creates a genuinely compelling case. Better equipped than you would expect at that price, with the Classic Pulsar brand recall that neither TVS nor Honda can replicate. That nostalgia factor is not trivial — there are entire communities of Indian riders whose first real bike was a Pulsar 180, and they will absolutely influence younger buyers in their circles.

When Is the Official Launch?

Bajaj has not confirmed a date yet, but the fact that units are already physically present at dealerships tells you everything. In typical Bajaj fashion — just like with the Pulsar 220F revival — the stock arrives before the announcement, the internet does the marketing, and then Bajaj makes it official. Expect a formal launch within the next few weeks, most likely with pricing announced at that event.

If you have been on the fence about upgrading from a Pulsar 150 or want a genuine step up from the 150cc bracket without going all the way to the 220F, I would seriously suggest visiting your nearest Bajaj dealership right now. The units are there, the excitement is real, and once the official price drops, stock at popular outlets will move fast. Keep an eye on this one — the Pulsar 180 is back, and it looks like it never should have left.