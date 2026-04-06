Maruti Leads FY26 With 39% Share — Mahindra Beats Tata For 2nd Spot

FY26 just wrapped up, and the final scoreboard has at least one plot twist that will keep auto enthusiasts talking well into the new financial year. India’s passenger vehicle market didn’t just grow — it crossed a milestone that felt ambitious only twelve months ago, and the battle for second place ended with a genuine upset.

FADA’s official retail data is now out, and I’ve gone through every number so you don’t have to. Here’s the complete picture of who won, who slipped, and what it all means for Indian car buyers heading into FY27.

March 2026 Closed The Year With Massive Numbers

Total vehicle retail sales across all categories hit 26.92 lakh units in March 2026 — a massive 25.28% jump year-on-year. For passenger vehicles specifically, the tally came in at 4,40,144 units, growing 21.48% over March 2026’s 3,62,304 units. Even month-on-month, PV retail climbed 11.49% from February 2026’s 3,94,769 units.

March is traditionally strong — end-of-year registration pushes, dealer clearance deals, and the urgency of financial year-end combine to spike demand. But a 25% total retail growth rate across all vehicle categories tells a deeper structural story about how India’s automotive appetite has evolved.

Maruti Suzuki: Still The Undisputed King

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,72,814 units in March 2026 alone, capturing a 39.26% market share — nearly two out of every five passenger vehicles sold wore a Maruti badge. That compares to 1,34,406 units in March 2026, a remarkable 28.5% YoY surge for the country’s largest carmaker.

For the full FY26, Maruti ended at 18,68,386 units with a commanding 39.71% annual market share. No other manufacturer came close to threatening that dominance. The combination of CNG-heavy bestsellers like the WagonR and Ertiga, the Brezza SUV, and a dealership network unmatched in depth kept Maruti bulletproof across every price tier.

The FY26 Headline: Mahindra Grabs 2nd, Tata Slips To 3rd

This is the storyline FY26 will be remembered for. Mahindra finished the full financial year at 6,31,638 units, overtaking Tata Motors which recorded 6,13,513 units — a gap of roughly 18,000 units over the full year. That’s tight, but conclusive.

Interestingly, in March 2026 itself, Tata actually led Mahindra in the monthly battle — 65,784 units (14.95% share) versus Mahindra’s 61,029 units (13.87%). But when stacked across all twelve months, Mahindra’s relentless SUV machine — the Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar, and the newer Thar Roxx — delivered the annual edge. It’s a result that genuinely surprised the market.

Mid-Table: Hyundai, Kia, Toyota Hold Their Ground

Hyundai sold 48,791 units in March 2026, consistent with its position as a premium volume player. Kia followed with 28,108 units, while Toyota posted 27,533 units showing steady YoY improvement — the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid story is clearly still gaining traction with Indian buyers.

For full FY26, Hyundai tallied 5,78,337 units, Toyota reached 3,35,321 units, and Kia closed at 2,79,363 units. Skoda had a mixed picture — a slight March dip to 8,765 units from 9,504 units a year ago — but a strong FY26 total of 1,10,070 units confirms their India strategy is working across the bigger picture.

FY26 Brand-Wise Sales Snapshot

Brand March 2026 Units FY26 Total Units Market Share (FY26) Maruti Suzuki 1,72,814 18,68,386 39.71% Mahindra 61,029 6,31,638 ~13.42% Tata Motors 65,784 6,13,513 ~13.04% Hyundai 48,791 5,78,337 ~12.29% Toyota 27,533 3,35,321 ~7.13% Kia 28,108 2,79,363 ~5.94% Skoda 8,765 1,10,070 ~2.34% MG Motor 6,269 66,080 ~1.40% Honda 5,528 60,826 ~1.29% Mercedes-Benz 1,448 18,160 Luxury Segment BMW 1,580 17,301 Luxury Segment

Fuel Mix: CNG Rules, EVs Still A Small Slice

The FY26 fuel breakdown is revealing. Petrol and ethanol vehicles led at 47.48% of the market. CNG and LPG came in second at a striking 21.98% — nearly one in four cars sold runs on CNG, which explains Maruti’s dominance perfectly. Diesel slipped to 18.08%, reflecting both engine cost premiums and the expanding CNG infrastructure across Indian cities.

Hybrids claimed 8.22%, largely driven by Toyota’s lineup. Electric vehicles, despite the noise around them, accounted for just 4.25% of PV sales in FY26. That number will grow — but right now, the Indian mass market remains a petrol-plus-CNG story, and any brand ignoring that reality will feel it at the retail level.

Luxury Segment: BMW Closes The Gap Month By Month

In the luxury space, Mercedes-Benz led FY26 annually with 18,160 units versus BMW’s 17,301. But in March 2026 specifically, BMW outsold Mercedes — 1,580 versus 1,448 units — and Mercedes also saw a YoY dip from 1,644 units in March 2026. The gap between these two German giants is narrowing fast, and FY27 could bring a genuine change at the top of the luxury table.

BYD posted 5,361 units for FY26 but saw a March decline, while Vinfast contributed 2,390 units as it continues building its India footprint gradually.

What FY26 Really Tells Us About India’s Auto Future

Forty-seven lakh passenger vehicles in a single financial year — that is India’s new baseline. A 13% growth over FY25’s 41,63,927 units shows the market isn’t slowing. SUVs drove demand at the top end, CNG kept entry-level buyers engaged, and even the luxury segment proved resilient despite a global economic overhang.

The Mahindra versus Tata fight for second place will define the early chapters of FY27. Both brands have fresh launches loading up, and the rivalry has never been more intense or more equal. Maruti’s throne looks untouchable for now — but every percentage point of market share matters when you’re talking about a market this size.

If you’re sitting on a car purchase decision right now, April 2026 dealerships will still have carryover FY26 inventory — this is genuinely one of the better negotiating windows of the year. Drop a comment below with the brand that surprised you most from these FY26 numbers, and share this with your family group chat if someone you know is currently shopping for a new car.