Mercedes Just Killed The C43 And Replaced It With A 443-hp Turbo-Six

Mercedes is quietly retiring one of its most recognizable performance nameplates, and most buyers haven’t even noticed yet. The C43 — a car that’s been part of the lineup for years — is on its way out, and what’s replacing it is considerably more serious.

Spy photographers recently caught a facelifted C-Class prototype during cold weather testing, and the images tell a story that goes well beyond a few styling tweaks. This is the most substantial C-Class refresh in years, and the powertrain news alone is worth paying attention to.

The star treatment is spreading across the entire Mercedes lineup

I’ve been watching Mercedes roll out its “star power” design language across nearly every model in its stable, and the C-Class facelift confirms that trend isn’t slowing down. The updated sedan picks up star-infused headlights and taillights — the same signature look already applied to the S-Class, GLE, and GLS facelifts.

Beyond the lighting, expect a revised grille and air intake layout. Given what we’ve seen on the larger models, there’s a strong chance the C-Class adopts a bigger front fascia. Updated door mirrors with C-shaped lighting units are also visible in the spy shots, and restyled wheels seem almost certain before production.

Inside, the screens stay — but the software gets a major overhaul

Here’s where Mercedes draws a line between the C-Class and its pricier siblings. The GLE and GLS received the sprawling MBUX Superscreen in their facelifts, but the C-Class appears to stick with its existing 12.3-inch digital cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment display. That’s not necessarily a bad call — the current setup is genuinely good.

What changes is what powers those screens. The facelift is expected to run the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System, paired with an AI-driven personal assistant. The steering wheel gets updated switchgear, and there’ll likely be fresh trim and upholstery options to justify the refresh. It’s an interior evolution rather than a revolution — but the software upgrade alone makes the cabin feel current again.

MB.Drive Assist Pro brings hands-free city driving to the C-Class

The real story inside this cabin isn’t the screens — it’s what the car can now do without your hands. The facelift is set to introduce MB.Drive Assist Pro, a Level 2+ semi-autonomous system that first appeared on the new CLA. It allows for genuine hands-free navigation in urban environments, not just on highways.

That’s a meaningful step up from what the current C-Class offers, and it puts the refreshed sedan in direct competition with systems like BMW‘s Driving Assistant Professional. For buyers who spend a lot of time in city traffic, this feature alone could tip a purchase decision. Mercedes is clearly trying to make advanced driver assistance a standard expectation rather than a luxury add-on.

The C53 arrives with a turbo-six and 443 hp — the C43 is done

This is the headline that performance buyers need to hear. The current C43 uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 416 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The incoming C53 swaps that engine for a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six pushing out 443 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. That’s a 27 hp gain and a 74 lb-ft torque jump — on paper, a meaningful upgrade.

More importantly, a six-cylinder engine in this segment carries a prestige that four-cylinders simply don’t, regardless of output numbers. BMW’s M340i already uses an inline-six, and Mercedes loyalists have long felt the C43’s four-pot was a compromise. The C53 corrects that. Combined with the standard C-Class getting a 255 hp 2.0-liter four, the lineup now has clearer separation between everyday and performance variants.

Spec Detail C-Class base engine 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, 255 hp / 295 lb-ft C53 engine 3.0-liter turbo inline-six, 443 hp / 443 lb-ft C43 (outgoing) engine 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, 416 hp / 369 lb-ft C53 torque gain over C43 +74 lb-ft (400 Nm → 600 Nm) Infotainment screen 11.9-inch, running new Mercedes-Benz OS with AI assistant Driver assistance MB.Drive Assist Pro — Level 2+ hands-free city driving Expected debut Summer 2026

How it stacks up against the competition

The refreshed C-Class doesn’t exist in a vacuum. The BMW 3 Series facelift is already in market, and Audi’s A4 has been replaced by the A5 — both pushing hard in the compact luxury sedan segment. Mercedes needs this update to land cleanly.

On paper, the C53’s 443 hp turbo-six competes directly with the BMW M340i’s 382 hp inline-six and nudges into M3 territory without the full AMG price tag. That’s a smart positioning play. The hands-free driving tech, meanwhile, is something neither the base 3 Series nor the standard A5 currently offer at this price point.

I think Mercedes has read the room correctly here. Buyers in this segment want performance credibility, technology substance, and a design that doesn’t look dated within two years. The C-Class facelift, from what the spy shots and specs suggest, delivers on all three counts.

If you’re in the market for a compact luxury sedan in 2026 and have been holding off on the current C-Class, the summer debut looks like the right moment to pay close attention. The C53 in particular deserves a test drive the moment it becomes available — because 443 hp from a turbo-six in a package this size is not something you want to miss.