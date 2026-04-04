TVS Just Hit 5.89 Million FY Sales — Highest Ever In Company History

Numbers like this do not come around often — and when they do, the entire Indian two-wheeler industry sits up and takes notice. TVS Motor Company has just wrapped up FY 2026-26 with a sales figure that would have seemed ambitious just two years ago, and March 2026 alone tells a story of momentum that rivals anything in the brand’s long history.

I’ve been watching Indian two-wheeler sales data closely for years, and what TVS has pulled off this fiscal year is genuinely striking. Let me walk you through exactly what these numbers mean — whether you’re a buyer, an enthusiast, or simply someone who tracks the Indian auto market for fun.

March 2026 — A Month That Rewrote The Record Book

TVS Motor sold a total of 5,19,358 units (two-wheelers plus three-wheelers) in March 2026. That’s a 25.24% year-on-year jump over 4,14,687 units in March 2026 — a single-month leap that very few manufacturers of any size can match in the current climate. Domestic sales hit 3,78,365 units, up 25.61% YoY, while exports added another 1,41,443 units, growing 24.66%.

Both ends of the business fired together, which is the kind of balance that signals genuine structural strength rather than a one-quarter blip driven by discounting or channel stuffing.

Where The Growth Actually Came From

Two-wheelers dominated, as expected, at 4,98,134 units — a 24.50% YoY rise. But the breakdown within that number tells the real story. Scooters outpaced motorcycles in growth rate, rising 30.86% to 2,17,624 units. Motorcycles grew a strong 18.33% YoY to 2,32,788 units, but scooters are clearly the volume accelerator right now. Mopeds added a solid 28.67% jump to 47,722 units.

Three-wheelers were the surprise package — up 45.70% YoY to 21,224 units. This segment is often buried in headline totals, but TVS is clearly making serious inroads in last-mile mobility, a space that is only going to get more competitive over the next few years.

Electric Scooters Are Leading The Charge

The segment I watch most closely — electric scooters — posted the highest growth of all categories: 44.34% YoY, reaching 38,877 units in March 2026 alone. The TVS iQube continues to be the primary driver here, and with urban charging infrastructure improving steadily across Indian metros, buyers are clearly making the EV switch in real numbers, not just on paper.

On a month-on-month basis, overall sales dipped a marginal 1.88% from February 2026’s 5,29,308 units — largely because export volumes fell 11.69% MoM. But domestic two-wheeler sales actually grew 2.01% MoM, and EV sales rose another 1.28%. The home market is holding firm even as the export calendar adjusted.

Q1 CY2026 — Best Quarter In TVS Company History

The January to March 2026 quarter was TVS Motor’s best ever, with total sales of 15.60 lakh units — up a massive 28.29% from 12.16 lakh units in Q1 2026. Two-wheeler sales for the quarter stood at 15.00 lakh units, up 27.23%, while three-wheelers surged 62.16% to 0.60 lakh units. Domestic demand rose 29.91% to 11.38 lakh units, and exports grew 24.12% to 4.22 lakh units.

This is not a company riding one hot product’s wave. This is broad-based growth across multiple segments, price points, and geographies simultaneously — and that is far harder to sustain and far more meaningful as a long-term signal.

TVS Motor FY26 Full Sales Breakdown

Segment March 2026 Units YoY Growth FY26 Annual Total Total Sales (2W + 3W) 5,19,358 +25.24% 58.9 Lakh Units Two-Wheelers 4,98,134 +24.50% 56.7 Lakh Units Motorcycles 2,32,788 +18.33% — Scooters 2,17,624 +30.86% — Electric Scooters 38,877 +44.34% — Mopeds 47,722 +28.67% — Three-Wheelers 21,224 +45.70% 2.19 Lakh Units Exports 1,41,443 +24.66% 15.85 Lakh Units

The Full FY26 Picture — And What Comes Next

For the full financial year, TVS Motor closed at 5.89 million units — the highest annual sales in the company’s history, representing 24% growth over 4.74 million units in FY 2024-25. Two-wheelers grew 23% to 5.67 million units, while three-wheelers surged 63% to 2.19 lakh units for the year. Exports reached 15.85 lakh units, growing a strong 33% — a number that deserves its own headline.

A 33% jump in exports means TVS is not just growing in India. It is actively expanding its international presence across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America at real pace. This diversification is what separates a great year from a great company.

What This Means For Buyers Right Now

When a manufacturer posts these kinds of numbers, it usually signals two things: the product lineup is right, and the dealer network is executing. TVS has invested heavily in both over the past two years. The Apache series holds strong in the performance motorcycle space, the Jupiter continues to be a family scooter staple, and the iQube is fast becoming the default EV recommendation for urban Indian commuters tired of petrol prices.

For anyone watching the rivalry with Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp closely, these FY26 numbers make the FY27 competition extremely interesting. TVS is now firmly positioned to apply consistent pressure at the very top of the domestic leaderboard — a status it has earned through volume, product quality, and export discipline together.

If you have been sitting on the fence about a TVS motorcycle, scooter, or the iQube for your daily EV switch, now is a smart time to visit your nearest dealership and take a serious test ride. The lineup has never been stronger, and the after-sales network has grown to match. Drop a comment below and tell me — which TVS are you eyeing for 2026?