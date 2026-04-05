Mercedes’ 450hp Restomod EVO Has a Manual and Costs $750,000

A 3-decade-old German sedan is being reborn with 450 horsepower, a manual gearbox, and a price tag that would buy you a small house in most of America. The company behind it just finished extreme cold- and hot-weather testing — and the results only make the wait harder.

HWA AG, the motorsport outfit co-founded by AMG legend Hans Werner Aufrecht, has been quietly putting its EVO restomod through a rigorous pre-production gauntlet that most boutique builders never bother with. Two pre-production cars were sent to a Bosch proving ground in Vaitoudden, Sweden, then driven hard through southern Spain. The HWA EVO is no weekend vanity project — it’s being engineered to OEM standards, and the testing data proves it.

Why a $750,000 restomod running in sub-zero Sweden changes the game

Most restomods get a coat of fresh paint, a modern engine swap, and a booth at Pebble Beach. HWA did something almost unheard of for a low-volume builder: it sent 2 pre-production EVOs to an actual Bosch dynamics proving ground in northern Sweden, where sub-zero temps and icy track surfaces pushed the car’s traction and stability systems to their limits.

The cold-weather sessions weren’t just for show. Engineers used the data to dial in precise slip angles depending on drive mode, and tuned the intervention timing of the stability aids so they respond early enough to keep a 450hp rear-wheel-drive sedan pointed in the right direction. That kind of discipline at the development stage is what separates a serious production car from an expensive garage ornament.

Spain gave engineers the high-G data Sweden simply couldn’t

After Sweden, HWA moved the program south. Testing in Spain allowed engineers to build on the cold-weather calibration by exposing the car to higher temperatures, faster cornering speeds, and the kind of high-G forces that come with warm, grippy asphalt. The electronics needed a completely different tune for those conditions — and the team got it sorted.

Here’s the real story: running both climate extremes back-to-back means the EVO isn’t just tuned for one perfect day on a mountain road. The finished car should perform confidently whether the owner is driving it through a snowy Alpine pass or flat out on a Spanish track day. For a $750,000 machine, that kind of all-conditions confidence is the bare minimum — and HWA appears to be delivering it.

The one catch nobody is talking about with the manual gearbox

The HWA EVO will use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 pulled from the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG C 43, tuned from 385 horsepower in stock form up to a targeted 450. That’s roughly double the output of the original 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, which raced in the DTM during the early 1990s. The power jump is serious.

What HWA isn’t saying loudly enough is this: the AMG-tuned 3.0-liter V6 was never paired with a manual transmission in any of its production applications. That means HWA is almost certainly developing a semi-custom gearbox solution just to honor the three-pedal layout. That’s an enormous engineering investment for a company building a limited-run restomod — and it tells you everything about how committed Aufrecht’s team is to the driver-first philosophy the original Evo II represented.

What HWA’s AMG bloodline means for the finished product

HWA isn’t some startup that stumbled onto a 190E shell and had a big idea. The company’s initials stand for Hans Werner Aufrecht — one of the 2 men who founded AMG before it became an official Mercedes-Benz subsidiary. Since that split, HWA has built race cars for DTM and GT3 competition, including for AMG-backed teams. These people know how to make a Mercedes go fast under real-world punishment.

Each EVO starts life as a series-production 190E that gets stripped to bare metal before receiving the V6, updated chassis components, a bespoke interior, and the full Evo II-spec aero kit. The result looks like a race car that accidentally got street-legal registration. Given the company’s deep relationship with Mercedes-Benz and its decades of motorsport data, the EVO isn’t trading on nostalgia alone — it’s backed by the kind of engineering pedigree that justifies every dollar of that asking price.

Spec Detail Engine Twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 (AMG C 43-derived) Target output ~450 hp (up from 385 in production form) Transmission Manual (semi-custom unit) Price ~$750,000 Base vehicle Series-production Mercedes-Benz 190E Testing locations Vaitoudden, Sweden + Southern Spain Original Evo II power ~235 hp — roughly half what HWA is targeting

If you’ve been following the HWA EVO since it was first announced, right now is the moment to pay close attention. Production is inching forward, the hard engineering work is nearly done, and the window to get on the list for one of these cars won’t stay open long. Reach out to HWA directly — because at this level of exclusivity, waiting to be impressed costs you your spot.