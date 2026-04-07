Roush Built A 705-hp F-150 That Fills The Void The SVT Lightning Left Behind

Ford killed the SVT Lightning over two decades ago and never brought it back. Roush Performance just decided that wait has gone on long enough.

The 2026 Roush Nitemare is a supercharged, slammed, street-focused F-150 that does everything the factory stopped doing for truck enthusiasts — and it punches close to 705 hp while it’s at it.

What makes the Nitemare different from every other F-150 on the road

Most tuner trucks pile on lift kits and aggressive tires. The Nitemare goes the opposite direction. Roush dropped the front end 3 inches and the rear a full 5 inches, using performance coilovers, drop spindles, twin-tube dampers, progressive-rate springs, and an upgraded sway bar to get there.

That’s not just aesthetic — it changes the entire driving character of the truck. The stance is aggressive, the handling geometry is tighter, and the cat-back exhaust and slotted-rotor brake upgrade round out a package that’s clearly built to move fast on pavement, not crawl over boulders.

The supercharger option puts this thing near Raptor R territory

Here’s where things get serious. The standard Nitemare rides on 22-inch gloss black wheels with General Tire G-MAX AS-07 rubber and looks the part, but the optional supercharger kit transforms the 5.0-liter V8 into something genuinely threatening. We’re talking over 705 hp and 635 lb-ft of torque from a truck based on the entry-level F-150 XL or XLT trim.

For context, Ford’s own F-150 Raptor R produces 720 hp from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8. The Nitemare sits within 15 hp of that figure, costs significantly less to option out, and doesn’t ask you to compromise with desert-runner suspension when you live in a city. The supercharger conversion adds $22,999 to the base price of the F-150, and the standalone supercharger kit runs an additional $8,899.99.

Spec Detail Engine 5.0-liter supercharged V8 Peak power (supercharged) Over 705 hp / 526 kW Peak torque 635 lb-ft (860 Nm) Front suspension drop 3 inches (76 mm) Rear suspension drop 5 inches (127 mm) Supercharger conversion cost $22,999 Closest rival output Ford F-150 Raptor R — 720 hp

The interior upgrades are more than just a token effort

Roush didn’t stop at the suspension and engine. For 2026, the cabin received a focused overhaul aimed at what they’re calling “elevating fit, finish, and driver engagement.” That translates to a fully carpeted interior, embroidered floor mats, a leather steering wheel with red carbon fiber accents, and Raven Black leather seats with matching red stitching and embroidered headrests.

Aluminum pedals, a serialized badge, and an available carbon fiber trim package round out the list. It’s a step up from what you’d normally expect on an XL or XLT base — and it makes the case that this isn’t just a go-fast kit bolted onto a work truck. The exterior gets an illuminated Roush-branded grille, a ventilated hood, and a new bedside graphic package with “Nitemare” badging and a checkered flag motif for 2026.

Why the SVT Lightning comparison actually holds up here

The original F-150 SVT Lightning was a factory-built, street-tuned, supercharged F-150 that Ford offered through two generations before pulling the plug in 2004. What made it special wasn’t off-road capability — it was the idea of an ordinary-looking truck with deeply unordinary performance potential. That’s exactly the formula Roush is running here.

Ford has shown no signs of reviving the Lightning nameplate in ICE form, especially with the electric F-150 Lightning occupying that badge space now. Roush is filling that gap deliberately, and the fact that they’re building this on the budget XL and XLT trims keeps it accessible in a way that the $109,145 Raptor R simply isn’t. If you’ve been waiting for Detroit to bring back a proper street-performance half-ton, the real story is that a tuner already did it.

Why this matters

Automakers have abandoned the street-performance truck segment — tuners are owning it

705 hp from a budget F-150 trim challenges Ford’s own flagship Raptor R on output

Roush proves SVT Lightning demand never disappeared — it just went unsupported

The verdict

The 2026 Roush Nitemare is the most convincing argument for the street-performance truck in years. It’s not trying to out-crawl a Raptor or out-tow a Ram TRX — it’s chasing the spirit of a truck that Ford quietly retired and never replaced. If you’re a truck enthusiast who has no interest in lifted suspension and mud terrain tires, this is built for you. The industry keeps moving toward off-road excess, and Roush just reminded everyone that the asphalt crowd still exists — and they want 705 hp too.

If the Nitemare sounds like the truck you’ve been waiting for, now is the time to reach out to Roush Performance directly and get your order in early. These conversions are built in limited numbers and the supercharger option won’t stay under the radar for long once word spreads through the enthusiast community.