Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Named Japan’s Most Stolen SUV Now Fights Back With New Security

Imagine owning one of the world’s most capable off-road SUVs — only to find out it’s also the most stolen vehicle in an entire country. That’s the uncomfortable reality Toyota has been dealing with in Japan, and with the 2026 update, the brand has finally decided to hit back hard.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 250 — the nameplate that stepped in to replace the legendary 150-series Prado after 15 years on sale — has just received a meaningful mid-cycle upgrade. New comfort features, fresh exterior touches, and most importantly, a suite of connected anti-theft technology that makes this SUV significantly harder to steal. Here’s my full breakdown.

The Theft Problem Toyota Could No Longer Ignore

This is the detail that genuinely floored me when I read it. The Land Cruiser 250 currently accounts for approximately 30% of all vehicle thefts in Japan. The SUV’s global reputation for bulletproof reliability and premium off-road prowess has made it irresistible to criminal networks — most of which target these vehicles for export to overseas black markets.

Toyota’s answer is a two-pronged security system that addresses the problem at its root. The first layer is a key-to-vehicle proximity detection system. The engine simply will not start unless a registered key is physically present within a defined range of the vehicle. This directly defeats relay attacks, where thieves amplify a key’s signal from inside your home to trick the car into unlocking. It’s one of the most common methods used against keyless-entry vehicles, and Toyota has now built a hardware-level counter into the SUV.

The second layer is the T-Connect My Start Lock feature, which lets owners remotely disable the engine through the connected T-Connect app. Even if someone manages to get the vehicle moving, a single command from the owner’s smartphone can lock the engine. This kind of remote engine immobilisation was once a luxury EV novelty — seeing it arrive in a traditional body-on-frame SUV is a significant step forward. One important caveat: both anti-theft systems are currently available only on petrol variants, with diesel variants expected to receive the updates at a later stage, likely sometime after December 2026.

Exterior: A Retro Headlight Option Returns

The boxy, commanding silhouette of the Land Cruiser 250 hasn’t changed — and it shouldn’t. The tall roof, high ground clearance, prominent front grille, and wide stance remain exactly as they were. However, Toyota has added a crowd-pleasing exterior detail for VX trim buyers: round Bi-Beam LED headlights are now on offer exclusively with that grade. These circular units were previously reserved for the limited First Edition model, and their return is a direct nod to the Land Cruiser’s heritage aesthetics.

Other trims continue with compact rectangular triple-beam LEDs. The colour palette across all grades has also been refreshed — a new Neutral Black shade replaces the older black option, and a new sand colour joins the lineup. Classic choices like Platinum White Pearl Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic carry over unchanged.

Interior Comfort And Driver Assistance Updates

Inside the cabin, the most immediately useful addition is electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for both the driver and front passenger. For a vehicle that frequently clocks long highway and touring distances, this is a genuinely appreciated upgrade rather than a checkbox feature.

The VX trim gets a more substantial technology injection with the Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive system. This package includes a traffic jam assistant, a lane change assistant, a forward cross-traffic alert, and an emergency steering function. A driver monitoring camera also joins the VX kit, continuously watching the person behind the wheel for signs of fatigue or inattention. It’s the kind of feature I’m glad to see filter down to a body-on-frame SUV at this price point.

Engines: Proven, Unchanged, And Capable

The powertrain lineup remains exactly as before — which, given the reputation these engines carry, is no cause for complaint.

Specification 2.7L NA Petrol 2.8L Turbo Diesel Power Output 163 PS 204 PS Torque 246 Nm 500 Nm Gearbox 6-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Fuel Economy (WLTC) 7.5 km/l ~11 km/l Drive System Full-time 4WD Full-time 4WD

Both variants come equipped with full-time 4WD as standard, along with the signature Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control systems that give the Land Cruiser its genuine off-road credibility. These are not gimmicks — they’re the kind of hardware that matters when you’re navigating rocky trails, deep ruts, or loose sand well beyond the tarmac’s edge.

Price And What It Means For India

In Japan, the updated Land Cruiser 250 carries a price tag of JPY 5,779,400, which works out to approximately ₹33.68 lakh at current exchange rates. That’s a premium of around JPY 330,000 (roughly ₹1.92 lakh) over the outgoing version — a reasonable ask given the technology being added to the package.

For Indian buyers, the Land Cruiser 250 continues to be a premium import that commands serious money well above the Fortuner. But here’s the thing — with connected vehicle security becoming a genuine concern in Indian metros, and with luxury SUV buyers increasingly demanding smart, app-integrated features, the technology direction Toyota is taking with this update is exactly what the Indian market appetite is pointing toward. Whether Toyota India formally adopts these specific updates for local units is still an open question, but the brand’s track record with keeping flagship models well-specced gives me reason to stay optimistic.

If you’re seriously considering a premium off-road SUV purchase and the Land Cruiser 250 is on your radar, I’d say watch Toyota India’s channels closely over the next couple of quarters. The combination of connected anti-theft hardware, updated driver assistance, and proven powertrain muscle makes this 2026 update genuinely worth waiting for. Tell me in the comments — does the remote engine lock feature push this to the top of your shortlist, or are you holding out for the diesel to get the full security package?