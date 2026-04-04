Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Wildest Race Car Just Became A McDonald’s Happy Meal Toy In Japan

Japan just turned one of motorsport’s most aggressive-looking race cars into a kid’s meal prize — and honestly, I’m more jealous than any six-year-old has a right to make me feel. Toyota Gazoo Racing and McDonald’s Japan have teamed up again in 2026, and this time the centrepiece is the GR GT3 race car, rendered in miniature by Tomica and packed inside a Happy Meal box.

This isn’t just a throwaway promotional stunt. The timing is deliberate — the GR GT3 is in the process of transitioning from concept to a legitimate global GT3 contender, and dropping a die-cast version into the hands of Japan’s youngest consumers is about as smart a brand-building move as any marketing agency could dream up.

The toy that actually captures the real race car’s DNA

What makes this particular Tomica model worth talking about is the detail. The miniature GR GT3 wears official McDonald’s and Toyota Gazoo Racing livery decals — not some watered-down licensing approximation. It also replicates the aggressive aero package and the side-mounted exhausts that visually separate the GR GT3 from anything Toyota sells on a showroom floor.

Buyers can also scan a QR code on the packaging to unlock digital content and interactive web experiences. That’s a quietly clever move — it bridges the physical collectible with a digital layer, and it gives older fans a reason to care about a Happy Meal toy without feeling ridiculous about it. The real story here is that Tomica and GR are treating this like a proper product launch, not a novelty giveaway.

Nine models, three waves, and one mystery car nobody’s talking about

The rollout is structured in three waves. The first batch, available April 10 through April 23, includes the headline GR GT3, a Toyota Town Ace Hamburger truck, a Nissan Skyline sedan finished as a police car, and a fire truck. It’s a strong opening set — the GR model will move the most units, but the Skyline police car is already winning the internet.

Wave two runs from April 24 to May 7 and brings a Nissan Caravan ambulance, a Toyota Dyna tow truck, a double-decker bus, and a Hino Profia Megalodon Transport Truck. Then there’s the mystery ninth model. Based on the pattern and the way the campaign is structured, I’d put strong odds on it being a second GR GT3 — likely in an alternate livery, possibly the winning design from the brand’s own contest.

Wave Dates Models Included Highlight Wave 1 Apr 10–23 GR GT3, Town Ace Burger Truck, Skyline Police Car, Fire Truck GR GT3 debut model Wave 2 Apr 24–May 7 Caravan Ambulance, Dyna Tow Truck, Double-Decker Bus, Hino Megalodon Hino Profia scale detail Wave 3 From May 8 All 9 models available simultaneously Mystery 9th model reveal Manufacturer — Tomica (official GR partner) QR digital content unlock Contest Ongoing via X GR GT3 Wrapping Design Contest Open to all ages in Japan

The livery contest is smarter than it looks on the surface

Beyond the toys, Gazoo Racing is hosting a “GR GT3 Wrapping Design Contest” on X. Japanese fans of any age can download a coloring template of the model and submit their own custom livery concepts for a chance to win exclusive prizes. It sounds like a fun side activation — but there’s a longer game being played here.

GR is essentially crowdsourcing brand passion at zero cost while generating organic social content from its own community. Every submitted livery is a piece of user-generated marketing. And the prize incentive keeps submissions coming in for weeks. For a motorsport program still building global awareness around the GR GT3 name, that’s not a small thing.

This is actually the third time GR and McDonald’s Japan have done this

I want to be clear — this isn’t a one-off idea someone pitched over a McFlurry. The partnership has real history. In 2020, GR and McDonald’s Japan teamed up around the GR Supra launch. In 2024, the collaboration brought Tomica versions of the GR Corolla and GR 86 to Happy Meal customers. Each campaign has matched a meaningful GR product moment — which tells me the 2026 GR GT3 edition is timed specifically to signal that this race car is about to become a serious, recurring name in global GT3 competition.

Toyota isn’t using a kids’ toy campaign to sell to kids. It’s using one of Japan’s most beloved toy brands, inside one of the world’s most recognized fast-food platforms, to cement the GR GT3 name in popular culture before the car even starts winning races. That’s long-horizon brand strategy wearing a paper Happy Meal box.

Why this matters

GR GT3 gets mainstream visibility before its global race debut

Tomica partnership turns motorsport into a cultural touchpoint for all ages

Crowdsourced livery contest builds a fan community around an unproven race car

The verdict

If you’re a GR fan in Japan right now, this is the easiest piece of motorsport memorabilia you’ll ever pick up — and the QR-linked digital content makes it more than just a shelf ornament. For everyone outside Japan watching this campaign unfold, it’s a case study in how to launch a racing programme with cultural intelligence rather than just press releases. My prediction: when the GR GT3 eventually wins a marquee GT3 race, these Happy Meal toys will be selling for multiples of their original price on every Japanese auction site you can name. Go find one now, and keep the box.