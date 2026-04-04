TVS Motor Just Hit 58.9 Lakh Sales — Smashing Its Best Year Ever

When a two-wheeler company closes an entire financial year with its highest-ever sales number, it is not just a company milestone — it signals something much bigger happening on Indian roads. TVS Motor has just done exactly that, and the numbers are genuinely staggering.

TVS Motor Company has reported total sales of 5,19,358 units for March 2026, marking a 25.24% year-on-year jump over the 4,14,687 units sold in March 2026. That is a single month. The full-year story is even more remarkable.

March 2026: A Month That Rewrites the Record Books

I want to put March 2026’s numbers in perspective for you. Domestic sales alone stood at 3,78,365 units — a 25.61% YoY surge. Exports added another 1,41,443 units, growing at 24.66% YoY. Together, these numbers make March 2026 one of the most impressive single-month performances TVS has ever posted.

Two-wheelers dominated, as expected, contributing 4,98,134 units to that total — up 24.50% compared to March 2026. Three-wheelers continued their own strong run, rising a dramatic 45.70% YoY to 21,224 units. That three-wheeler number is the kind of quiet outlier that gets overlooked but absolutely deserves attention.

On a month-on-month basis, total sales dipped a marginal 1.88% from February 2026’s 5,29,308 units. Exports pulled back 11.69% MoM, which dragged the headline number slightly lower. But domestic two-wheeler sales actually grew 2.01% MoM — so the home market stayed strong throughout.

Scooters, Motorcycles, Mopeds — Every Segment Delivered

What impresses me most about this sales report is that growth did not come from just one segment carrying the others. Across motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric vehicles — every category moved forward.

Motorcycles clocked 2,32,788 units, up 18.33% YoY. Scooters emerged as the headline growth driver, climbing 30.86% to 2,17,624 units. Even mopeds — a segment many have written off — saw a healthy 28.67% jump to 47,722 units. TVS is not riding one wave here. The entire fleet is moving.

Segment March 2026 Sales March 2026 Sales YoY Growth Total (2W + 3W) 5,19,358 4,14,687 +25.24% Two-Wheelers 4,98,134 4,00,108 +24.50% Motorcycles 2,32,788 1,96,738 +18.33% Scooters 2,17,624 1,66,314 +30.86% Electric Scooters 38,877 26,934 +44.34% Mopeds 47,722 37,056 +28.67% Three-Wheelers 21,224 14,567 +45.70% Exports 1,41,443 1,13,467 +24.66%

Electric Scooters: The Number Nobody Expected to Be This High

Let me point directly at the stat that genuinely surprised me — electric scooter sales grew 44.34% YoY to 38,877 units in March 2026 alone. That is the highest growth rate among all segments TVS competes in, and it confirms that the iQube and TVS’s broader EV push is resonating deeply with Indian buyers.

EV sales even grew 1.28% on a month-on-month basis in March, bucking the slight overall MoM dip. When every other segment saw minor sequential softness, EVs kept climbing. That is the kind of signal that changes long-term product strategy conversations inside a boardroom.

Q1 2026 and the Full FY26 Story

Zoom out to Q1 2026 (January–March), and the picture gets even better. TVS Motor posted total sales of 15.60 lakh units for the quarter — a 28.29% jump over the 12.16 lakh units sold in Q1 2026. Two-wheeler sales reached 15.00 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales surged 62.16% to 0.60 lakh units. Domestic sales grew 29.91% and exports added 24.12% for the quarter.

But the number I keep coming back to is the full-year FY 2026-26 figure. TVS Motor has closed the financial year with 5.89 million units — its highest-ever annual sales. That is a 24% jump over the 4.74 million units sold in FY 2024-25. Two-wheeler sales alone grew 23% to 5.67 million units. Three-wheeler sales surged 63% to 2.19 lakh units. Exports for the full year jumped 33% to 15.85 lakh units.

Q4 FY26, which runs January through March, set a quarterly record too — 1.56 million units. TVS has essentially closed every major reporting period at an all-time high. That kind of consistency across months, quarters, and a full financial year is exceptionally rare in this market.

What This Means for the Road Ahead

TVS Motor’s FY26 story is built on three pillars: strong domestic demand across all segments, accelerating export growth, and a rising EV portfolio that is genuinely gaining consumer trust. None of these are one-month flukes. Each has been building month after month through the year.

What I find most compelling is the export trajectory — 33% growth for the full year. That tells you TVS is not just an India story anymore. Global markets are absorbing TVS products at a pace that even optimistic analysts may not have fully predicted a year ago.

With the EV segment clocking 44% growth in March and overall sales at a record high, TVS enters FY 2026-27 from a position of genuine strength. If you have been watching this brand closely — or even considering a TVS vehicle — now is a great time to walk into a showroom and see what all the momentum is about. The products behind these numbers are worth experiencing firsthand.