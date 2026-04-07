Triumph Speed 400 350cc Launches From ₹1.95 Lakh in 2024 and Royal Enfield Should Worry

Nobody expected a premium British motorcycle brand to price its newest lineup lower than what most people spend on a mid-range smartphone EMI. Yet here we are — and the 350cc motorcycle segment in India will never look the same again.

Triumph has officially launched a full six-model 350cc range in India, with prices opening at just ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). I have spent time going through every detail of this lineup, and I genuinely believe this announcement changes the conversation in the 350-450cc space significantly.

Why 349cc Instead of 400cc?

This is the first question every enthusiast will ask, and the answer is straightforward. India’s revised taxation structure places a different duty bracket on sub-350cc motorcycles. Triumph has responded with a strategic rebore of its existing 400cc platform down to 349cc — retaining the same fundamental architecture while unlocking a more competitive tax position. Performance has been largely preserved. Pricing remains close to the outgoing 400cc variants, which means buyers are getting essentially the same motorcycle at a structurally better price point. Smart engineering decision by the brand, honestly.

The Engine and Performance Breakdown

At the heart of every model sits a 349cc single-cylinder engine, but the state of tune differs across the range. The entry-level Speed T4 produces 29 PS and 31 Nm — modest, accessible, and perfect for newer riders stepping up from a 150-200cc commuter. Move up to the Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X or Scrambler 400 XC, and you get a stronger 37 PS and 32 Nm. The Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400 sit right at the top of the performance ladder with 40 PS and 32 Nm — the most exciting numbers in this entire lineup.

All six motorcycles are paired with a slick 6-speed gearbox. Given that the outgoing 400cc versions already had a well-regarded gearshift feel, I expect this unit to carry that reputation forward without compromise.

Hardware That Punches Above Its Weight

This is where Triumph continues to stand apart from similarly priced rivals. Most models in this lineup come equipped with USD (upside-down) front forks — hardware you typically find on motorcycles costing twice as much. Only the Speed T4 uses conventional telescopic front forks, which makes sense given its entry-level positioning and cost management.

Braking is handled by disc setups at both ends — a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc across the entire range. Wheel sizes are sensibly segmented: road-focused models like the Speed T4 and Speed 400 use 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Scrambler variants get larger front wheels paired with dual-purpose tyres for light off-road confidence. Fuel tank capacity is a uniform 13 litres across all models.

Ergonomics and Real-World Usability

Seat heights across the range fall between 795mm and 835mm — a spread that makes these motorcycles genuinely accessible for average-height Indian riders. Ground clearance tells a clear story too: the Thruxton 400 sits lowest at 158mm, built for tarmac performance, while Scrambler variants climb up to 195mm for that occasional dirt-road excursion. Kerb weight ranges from 179 kg to 190 kg depending on the model, which is competitive for the segment and should translate into manageable city handling.

Full Price List — All 6 Models

Model Power Torque Seat Height Ex-Showroom Price Speed T4 29 PS 31 Nm 795 mm ₹1.95 lakh Speed 400 37 PS 32 Nm 800 mm ₹2.31 lakh Tracker 400 40 PS 32 Nm 810 mm ₹2.46 lakh Scrambler 400 X 37 PS 32 Nm 835 mm ₹2.59 lakh Thruxton 400 40 PS 32 Nm 800 mm ₹2.65 lakh Scrambler 400 XC 37 PS 32 Nm 835 mm ₹2.98 lakh

What This Means for Royal Enfield and the Segment

Let’s not dance around it — Royal Enfield owns the 350cc heartland in India. The Hunter 350, Classic 350, and Meteor 350 are dominant forces with deep distribution networks, brand loyalty built over decades, and price tags that overlap directly with this new Triumph range. But what Triumph is offering here is something Royal Enfield has never truly matched: European brand heritage, USD forks, and that distinct styling identity, all at prices that start below ₹2 lakh.

The Scrambler 400 XC at ₹2.98 lakh is perhaps the boldest proposition — an adventure-ready machine with premium hardware that would cost significantly more if imported as a 400cc motorcycle under the older tax structure. For the buyer who has always wanted a Triumph but felt priced out, this lineup effectively removes that barrier.

I also want to flag that Triumph has not compromised on the character of these motorcycles to hit these price points. The Thruxton 400 retains its café racer DNA. The Scramblers still look the part. The Speed 400 continues to be the default recommendation for new riders who want to graduate to a premium brand without the financial anxiety.

Should You Book One Right Now?

If you have been sitting on the fence about upgrading from your current 150-200cc bike, or if you have been saving up for that first premium motorcycle purchase, I would strongly recommend walking into a Triumph dealership this week. With six clearly differentiated models covering street, scrambler, tracker, and café racer personalities — all at prices that are now genuinely accessible — there is something here for almost every kind of rider. Do not wait for a price hike to make your decision for you. Head to your nearest Triumph showroom, take a test ride, and let the motorcycle do the convincing.