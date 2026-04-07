Bentley’s Barnato SUV Price Just Leaked And It Could Undercut The Cayenne Electric By $50,000

Bentley has been quietly testing a new urban SUV for months, but the company hasn’t said much — until now. A candid interview with Bentley Americas CEO Mike Rocco just changed that, and the pricing signal he dropped is genuinely surprising.

The model expected to carry the Barnato name could arrive in the United States sitting well below the $210,000 Bentayga. That makes it the most accessible Bentley ever built — and a direct threat to a Porsche that already sells very well.

The $50,000 gap between Bentley and Porsche that nobody expected

Rocco told Road & Track that the Barnato will sit at the “lower end” of Bentley’s lineup. That’s a carefully chosen phrase, but the math behind it is revealing. The Bentayga opens at around $210,000. The Porsche Cayenne Electric — which shares the same PPE platform as the Barnato — starts at $109,000 and climbs to $163,000 for the Turbo variant.

Here’s the catch: roughly $50,000 could separate the Barnato from the Cayenne Electric at the top. That’s not a small number, but for a Bentley badge on a street-focused urban SUV riding the same bones as one of Porsche’s best sellers, it’s a far smaller gap than most people assumed. The real story is that Bentley is essentially pricing this car into a fight it never previously entered.

Why 80% buy intent from consumer clinics is a rare number to share publicly

Automakers rarely publicize consumer clinic results. When they do, it usually means the numbers are strong enough to double as marketing. Rocco confirmed that 80% of people shown the Barnato said they would purchase one. That’s not a number a CEO casually drops — it’s a confidence signal designed to set expectations before a debut.

What Bentley isn’t saying is exactly who attended those clinics or how the vehicle was presented. Consumer clinics at this level are typically conducted with serious luxury buyers, so an 80% conversion rate among that crowd is genuinely impressive. The company has clearly done its homework, and Rocco’s willingness to put that figure on record suggests Bentley believes the Barnato can move volume in a way the Bentayga never could at its price point.

The PPE platform gives Bentley serious EV firepower from day one

The Barnato will ride on the PPE architecture — the same platform that underpins the Audi A6 e-tron, Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric, and Porsche Cayenne Electric. In the Cayenne Electric, that platform delivers 113 kWh of battery capacity, 390 kW DC fast charging, and output options ranging from 435 hp all the way to a staggering 1,139 hp in top-spec Turbo GT form.

Bentley hasn’t confirmed powertrain specifics yet, but the platform’s ceiling is exceptionally high. Rocco also suggested that the crossover won’t be defined by its powertrain — which is a notable statement in an era where EV specs dominate headlines. Instead, he framed the appeal around the fact that it’s a new Bentley SUV built for city streets. That positioning is deliberate. Bentley is betting that the brand itself does the heavy lifting, not the horsepower figure.

A teaser campaign is coming, but the US won’t see it until 2027

Rocco confirmed that a teaser campaign is already in development, with a full debut expected later in 2026. US customers, however, will need to wait until the third quarter of 2027 before they can actually take delivery. That’s a meaningful gap — long enough for rivals to respond and for the market to shift.

Bentley is choosing to move slowly and deliberately here, which tracks with how the brand has always operated. The company isn’t chasing first-mover advantage. It’s targeting buyers who aren’t in a rush — but who will pay a premium for something that feels like a genuine Bentley rather than a rebadged version of something they’ve already seen. The Barnato’s challenge will be justifying that premium once buyers sit it next to a Cayenne Electric at a much lower price with nearly identical bones underneath.

At a glance

Spec Detail Expected name Bentley Barnato Platform PPE (shared with Porsche Cayenne Electric) Estimated price position Lower end of Bentley lineup (~$160K–$180K range) US arrival Q3 2027 Consumer clinic buy intent 80% said they would purchase Platform max power (Cayenne Electric GT) 1,139 hp Closest platform rival price Porsche Cayenne Electric from $109,000

Why this matters

Bentley is entering a new price tier it has never competed in before

The PPE platform gives the Barnato instant credibility against established EV rivals

An 80% buy-intent rate signals unusually strong demand for a car not yet revealed

The verdict

The Barnato isn’t just a smaller Bentley — it’s the brand’s most strategic product in years. Priced to undercut the Cayenne Electric by a meaningful margin while offering the Bentley name and a street-focused character, it targets a buyer who wants luxury credibility without full Bentayga commitment. The 2027 US timeline feels conservative, but that runway gives Bentley time to build anticipation properly. If the final price lands where Rocco’s language implies, this will be the most-talked-about Bentley since the original Bentayga landed a decade ago.

If you’re in the market for a luxury electric SUV and you’ve been sitting on the fence between a Cayenne and something more exclusive, now is the time to start watching Bentley closely. The Barnato teaser campaign is coming — and you’ll want to be ahead of it when it does.