Triumph 350cc Range Launches At ₹1.95 Lakh — RE Has A Problem

Triumph has just made one of the boldest moves in the Indian two-wheeler market, and honestly, I did not see the pricing coming at this level. Six motorcycles, one 349cc platform, and a starting price of just ₹1.95 lakh — this is the kind of lineup that reshapes an entire segment overnight.

The British brand has officially launched its new 350cc range in India, comprising the Speed T4, Speed 400, Tracker 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, and Thruxton 400. Each of these was previously sold in a 398cc avatar. The switch to 349cc is a direct response to India’s revised taxation structure, and the smart part is that Triumph has kept the performance gap minimal while keeping prices extremely attractive.

Why 349cc? The Tax Play Explained

India’s GST structure treats motorcycles above 350cc differently, attracting a higher tax slab. By nudging the displacement down to 349cc, Triumph brings these bikes into a more favourable tax bracket — which directly reflects in the ex-showroom pricing. This is not a compromise on the motorcycle; it is sharp business strategy. The brand essentially adapted its existing, proven platform rather than engineering an entirely new motorcycle, which means the riding experience remains largely intact while the price tag becomes genuinely accessible.

For context, this puts the entry-level Speed T4 in direct conversation with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 — bikes that have dominated this space for years. Triumph entering at ₹1.95 lakh changes the math for every buyer sitting on the fence between a premium commuter and a proper aspirational motorcycle.

Engine and Performance — Three Tunes, One Platform

All six motorcycles share the same 349cc single-cylinder engine block but are offered in three distinct states of tune, each suited to a different riding character. The Speed T4 produces 29 PS and 31 Nm — modest, yes, but perfectly calibrated for city riding and new enthusiasts stepping up from a 150-200cc machine. The Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, and Scrambler 400 XC push that further to 37 PS and 32 Nm, which is a genuinely punchy output for this displacement class. Sitting at the very top, the Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400 deliver 40 PS and 32 Nm — the most performance-oriented tune in the range, making the Thruxton a legitimate retro-sport machine at an unprecedented price point.

Every single model in the lineup is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. That is a detail I appreciate — even the most affordable Speed T4 does not get shortchanged on the transmission side.

Hardware — Premium Where It Counts

I was especially impressed by what Triumph has retained across the range despite the repositioned pricing. Most models come equipped with upside-down (USD) front forks — a feature you typically find on bikes priced well above this bracket. Rear suspension is handled by a monoshock unit. The Speed T4 is the sole exception, using conventional telescopic forks as a cost-saving measure, which is a reasonable trade-off at ₹1.95 lakh.

Braking is handled by disc setups at both ends — a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc across the lineup. Road-focused variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Scrambler versions get larger front wheels paired with dual-purpose tyres for light off-road capability. Fuel tank capacity is a uniform 13 litres across all models.

Dimensions and Everyday Usability

Seat heights range between 795mm and 835mm depending on the model, which should suit a wide range of Indian riders. Ground clearance is where things get interesting — the Thruxton 400 sits lowest at 158mm, reflecting its road-focused, sporty character, while the Scrambler variants push up to 195mm for those who want to explore beyond the tarmac. Kerb weight stays between 179kg and 190kg, which is impressively light for this segment and should make these bikes feel agile in city traffic.

Full Price List — All 6 Models

Model Power Torque Price (Ex-Showroom) Speed T4 29 PS 31 Nm ₹1.95 Lakh Speed 400 37 PS 32 Nm ₹2.31 Lakh Tracker 400 40 PS 32 Nm ₹2.46 Lakh Scrambler 400 X 37 PS 32 Nm ₹2.59 Lakh Thruxton 400 40 PS 32 Nm ₹2.65 Lakh Scrambler 400 XC 37 PS 32 Nm ₹2.98 Lakh

Where Triumph Stands Now In India

The 350cc-450cc segment in India is the most fiercely contested motorcycle space right now. Royal Enfield dominates it with volume, but brands like Honda, KTM, and Bajaj are all pushing harder. What Triumph has done with this 349cc adaptation is clever — it sidesteps the tax burden, maintains its premium identity, and brings that British badge into the wallets of a much larger audience. The Thruxton 400 at ₹2.65 lakh, especially, looks like extraordinary value for a retro cafe racer with proper pedigree.

The pricing difference between the old 400cc lineup and this new range is minimal, which tells me Triumph is not sacrificing margin — they are just optimising smartly. That confidence in pricing is something buyers should take seriously.

My Take — Should You Book One?

If you have been sitting on the fence about the Speed 400 or the Scrambler, now is genuinely the right time to walk into a Triumph dealership. The 349cc update does not meaningfully dilute the riding experience, and the pricing is as sharp as it has ever been for a British-branded motorcycle in India. Whether you are a first-time premium buyer eyeing the Speed T4 or a weekend tourer looking at the Scrambler 400 XC, there is a model in this range built specifically for you. Head to your nearest Triumph showroom, take a test ride, and let the motorcycle make the decision for you — I have a feeling it will not take long.