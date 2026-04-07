Used EVs Drop To $34,821 And Gas Car Buyers Should Take Notice

Three years ago, a used EV cost $50,000 on average — a full $16,000 more than a comparable used gas car. Today, that gap has nearly vanished, and the timing for buyers who have been sitting on the fence could not be better.

Fresh Q1 2026 data from Cox Automotive shows used EVs now average just $34,821, compared to $33,487 for a used gas or hybrid vehicle. That $1,334 difference is almost nothing. And with a wave of off-lease electric vehicles hitting the market over the next 12 to 24 months, prices could drop even further before the year is out.

The pricing reset nobody saw coming this fast

I’ve been watching EV pricing trends for years, and the speed of this correction is genuinely surprising. What changed? Volume. Tens of thousands of EVs — Chevy Equinox EVs, Audi Q4 e-trons, Cadillac Lyriqs — that were leased during the early adoption surge are now cycling back through dealer auctions and landing on used lots at dramatically lower prices.

Cox Automotive deputy chief economist Mark Strand said it plainly during a recent Q1 industry webinar: in today’s affordability-pressured environment, these off-lease units “will look like a bargain to many buyers.” He’s right. The combination of higher-than-usual tax refunds — averaging $3,800 this year, about 10% above 2026 norms — and rising fuel costs is pushing cost-conscious shoppers straight toward the used EV aisle.

New EVs are still expensive — used ones are not

Here’s the catch that new-car shoppers keep running into: new EV average transaction prices are stuck at $55,300. That’s significantly higher than the $48,768 average for new gas or hybrid vehicles. The sticker shock is real, and it explains why new EV sales dropped 28% in Q1 2026 compared to the same quarter last year, landing at 212,600 units sold across the US.

The used market is telling a completely different story. Used EV transactions climbed 12% in that same period, reaching 93,500 vehicles. Even more striking: 44% of used EV transactions in February 2026 came in under $25,000, according to Cox Automotive director of industry insights Stephanie Valdez Streaty. That number is significant. It means mainstream buyers — not just early adopters — are now genuinely in the conversation.

Why off-lease inventory is the real opportunity right now

The used car market overall is tight. Average prices for non-EV used vehicles sit around $25,000, and supply is constrained. But EVs are the exception. High-adoption coastal markets where electric vehicles were heavily leased in 2022 and 2023 are now producing a steady stream of well-maintained, off-lease inventory. These are not beaters. Many are 2- to 3-year-old vehicles with modern tech, updated software, and manufacturer service records.

Strand confirmed that dealers are already anticipating a surge — Q1 typically brings used car demand spikes, and this year’s stronger tax refund season is adding fuel. “Consumers and dealers have shown up as expected both in the wholesale lanes and on the retail lots,” he said. The supply pipeline is building. Buyers who act in the next few months may catch pricing near its floor before broader consumer awareness pushes demand — and prices — back up.

Metric Used EV Used Gas/Hybrid New EV Average Price (Q1 2026) $34,821 $33,487 $55,300 Average Price (3 years ago) $50,000 $34,000 N/A Price Gap vs Gas Car +$1,334 Baseline +$6,532 Q1 2026 Sales Volume 93,500 units — 212,600 units Year-Over-Year Change +12% — -28% Transactions Under $25K (Feb) 44% Majority Rare Avg Tax Refund Boost (2026) $3,800 avg / +10% vs prior year — adds buying power

The one catch worth understanding before you buy

Affordability is no longer the main barrier — but charging access still is. Valdez Streaty was direct about it: even with prices falling, buyers in areas without reliable home charging or public infrastructure are still going to hesitate. That’s a real constraint, and it’s one that won’t disappear just because the price is right. If you rent, or live somewhere with spotty Level 2 availability, the math changes fast.

The broader market context also matters. General Motors reports new EV sales are stabilizing at roughly 6% of total US auto sales — a floor, not a growth trajectory. That tells me the mainstream EV tipping point hasn’t arrived yet for new vehicles. But the used market? That’s where the momentum actually lives right now. The real story in 2026 isn’t which new EV launches next — it’s that affordable, capable pre-owned electric vehicles are finally available at prices that make practical sense for everyday families.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to make the switch to electric without overpaying, that moment is here. Check certified pre-owned listings at your local Chevrolet, Audi, or Cadillac dealer, filter for off-lease units under $35,000, and run the numbers against your current fuel costs. You might be surprised how quickly the math tips in your favor — especially if gas climbs toward $4 a gallon this summer as analysts expect.