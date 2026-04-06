Triumph Tracker 400 At ₹2.46 Lakh — RE Classic 350 Should Worry

Triumph just dropped a bombshell on the Indian 350cc segment, and honestly, I did not expect it to arrive at this price point. The Tracker 400 is here, it is official, and the number on the price tag is going to make a lot of Royal Enfield loyalists stop and think twice.

Triumph has launched the Tracker 400 in India at ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom), and in doing so, it has walked straight into the heart of the most contested motorcycle battleground this country has ever seen. But there is a twist — and it is a big one.

349cc Instead of 398cc — Here Is Why Triumph Did It

Unlike the global version of the Tracker 400 that runs on a 398cc engine, the India-spec model gets a detuned but purpose-built 349cc single-cylinder unit. This is not a random decision. Triumph has made a calculated move to align the bike with India’s GST taxation slab, which treats motorcycles below 350cc more favourably. The result is a price that sits squarely in the most competitive zone of the segment.

The 349cc engine produces 40 PS at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Those are genuinely strong numbers for this class. The same state of tune is shared with the Thruxton 400 India-spec, so performance credentials are solid. A 6-speed gearbox handles power delivery, and the power-to-weight ratio of 221 PS per tonne tells you this bike is not here to cruise lazily — it wants to move.

Flat-Track Style That Stands Out in Indian Traffic

I will be honest — the Tracker 400 is one of the sharpest-looking motorcycles you can buy under ₹3 lakh in India right now. The flat-track DNA is visible in every line. The wide handlebars, the flat seat, the minimalist body panels, and the overall road-biased stance give it a character that is simply not available elsewhere in this price range.

It is not trying to be an off-road machine, and Triumph is clear about that. The Tracker 400 is designed for urban riding appeal — for the rider who wants to look different, feel premium, and still get home through city traffic without drama. That positioning is smart, because the 350cc buyer in India is increasingly style-conscious.

Full Specs at a Glance

Specification Detail Engine 349cc, single-cylinder Max Power 40 PS at 8,750 rpm Max Torque 32 Nm at 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed Front Suspension USD forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Front Brake 300 mm disc Rear Brake 230 mm disc Wheel Size 17-inch front and rear Tyre (Front/Rear) 110/70 / 150/60 Wheelbase 1,367 mm Ground Clearance 162 mm Seat Height 805 mm Fuel Tank 13 litres Kerb Weight 181 kg Launch Price ₹2.46 lakh (ex-showroom)

USD Forks on a Sub-₹2.5 Lakh Bike — Let That Sink In

The hardware on the Tracker 400 is where Triumph has genuinely surprised me. USD front forks and a rear monoshock are not standard offerings in the 350cc segment. Most rivals at this price point are still running conventional telescopic forks. Add to that a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc setup, and you have braking hardware that matches performance intent.

The 17-inch wheel setup with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres keeps the bike sharp in corners while maintaining road comfort for daily commuting. Ground clearance of 162 mm is adequate for Indian road conditions, and the 805 mm seat height is accessible for most riders. The 13-litre fuel tank gives reasonable range, and the 181 kg kerb weight keeps things manageable in traffic.

Who Does It Actually Compete Against?

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the obvious name in the room. The Honda CB350 range and the Jawa 350 round out the primary competition. But here is what separates the Tracker 400 from all of them — the Triumph badge, the flat-track aesthetic, and that 40 PS output. None of those rivals come close on outright power, and none carry the international brand cachet that Triumph brings to the table at this price.

For the buyer who has been sitting on the fence between a premium-looking RE and something genuinely different, the Tracker 400 just made that decision a lot harder. The exhaust note on this bike, from what I have seen in early walk-around videos, is genuinely impressive for a single-cylinder — punchy, clean, and with character.

My Take — Is the Tracker 400 Worth It?

At ₹2.46 lakh, Triumph has priced this aggressively enough to make it a real conversation-starter at any showroom. The 349cc engine may feel like a step down from the global spec, but the performance figures prove it is no compromise machine. The USD forks, the flat-track design, the strong power-to-weight ratio — all of it points to a motorcycle that is built with intention, not just on paper.

If you are in the market for a 350cc motorcycle in 2026 and want something that stands apart from the crowd, I strongly recommend heading to your nearest Triumph dealership and throwing a leg over this one before making any decision. Test ride it, hear that exhaust note, feel the USD forks in action — and then decide. My guess is you will not be leaving empty-handed.