Ford F-450 Six-Door Monster Sold for $400K — Its 185-Gallon Fuel Tank Costs $1,038 to Fill

Most custom truck builds push boundaries. This one demolished them, rebuilt them 20 feet further out, and then charged you $1,038 just to fill the tank.

A company called Stretch My Truck — and yes, that name is doing exactly what it promises — took a 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum and turned it into something that belongs somewhere between a stretch limousine and a semi-truck. When it landed on eBay with a $399,900 asking price, most people assumed it was a joke. The buyer who apparently closed the deal last night did not find it funny at all — in the best possible way.

Six doors, three rows, and a footprint that questions your life choices

The original F-450 Platinum is already a truck that makes full-size SUVs feel self-conscious. Stretch My Truck decided that wasn’t nearly enough. They stretched both the ladder-frame chassis and the body to make room for a third row of seating and a third door on each side — giving you six doors total and seating for up to 11 passengers.

An 8-foot bed still rides out back, which means this thing has a footprint closer to a loaded semi than anything you’d park at a grocery store. I genuinely cannot imagine parallel parking this. I don’t think the people who built it can either.

The interior doesn’t forget it cost half a million dollars to build

The cabin keeps everything from the Platinum trim that made the donor truck worth starting with. On top of that, you get a larger central touchscreen, seatback displays for rear passengers, power-adjustable second-row seats, and additional heating and air conditioning units in the back. Whoever is riding in row three is not suffering.

The build reportedly cost just shy of $500,000 to complete. The $399,900 asking price on eBay means someone bought a half-million-dollar truck for a $100,000 discount — which is either a great deal or the most absurd sentence I’ve typed this year. Possibly both.

A twin-turbo diesel and 46-inch tires complete the mechanical circus

Under the hood, the stock 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 diesel got a twin-turbo upgrade, a custom intercooler, and an ECU tune on top of its factory 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. Exact output figures weren’t published, but those modifications don’t exist to keep numbers polite.

The suspension system is fully bespoke and adjusts ride height independently at each axle. At full extension, the F-450 rides on 46-inch tires with duals at the rear. Drop it down for towing or anything resembling everyday use, and it switches to a more manageable 36-inch setup. The squatting stance you’ve probably already seen in photos is that system doing its thing.

The $1,038 fuel bill is the number nobody can stop talking about

Here’s where things get genuinely unhinged. The build runs three separate fuel tanks — a 60-gallon tank under the cab, a 75-gallon transfer tank in the bed, and the original 50-gallon tank — totaling 185 gallons of diesel capacity. With US diesel averaging $5.61 per gallon right now, filling all three from bone dry costs approximately $1,038.

That’s before you’ve moved an inch. That’s just the cost of saying “yes, I’m ready to drive.” To be fair, that capacity also means an extraordinary range between stops, which makes more sense if you’re hauling something serious across long distances. It still doesn’t make the number feel normal.

Spec Detail Base vehicle 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum Doors / seating 6 doors / 11 passengers Engine 6.7L PowerStroke V8 diesel, twin-turbo Stock output 475 hp / 1,050 lb-ft torque (tuned higher) Tire size (max) 46-inch at full ride height extension Total fuel capacity 185 gallons (700 liters) Full tank cost ~$1,038 at current US diesel prices Build cost ~$500,000 Asking price $399,900 (reportedly sold) Mileage 13,709 miles, pristine condition

What strikes me most about this build isn’t the price or even the fuel bill — it’s the fact that it’s a genuinely functional vehicle. It tows. It seats a football team. It adjusts its own ride height depending on what you’re doing with it. Stretch My Truck didn’t just make something big for the sake of big. They engineered something that actually works at this scale, which is a harder problem than most people realize.

At more than 4 times the price of a factory F-450 Platinum, the buyer isn’t purchasing transportation. They’re purchasing a statement — probably the loudest, most diesel-scented statement available on eBay this week. If you’ve been on the fence about whether a six-door stretched supertruck belongs in your life, the reported sale suggests someone already made that call for all of us. Keep an eye on what Stretch My Truck builds next, because clearly the market exists.