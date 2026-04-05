VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat EV Caught Testing — Kia Carens Should Worry

The electric MPV war in India just got a whole lot more interesting, and I have to say — VinFast is making moves that none of its rivals saw coming. Fresh spy shots of the Limo Green Electric 7-seater MPV have surfaced from Indian roads, wrapped in heavy camouflage, and the brand has simultaneously dropped a first teaser that screams one thing clearly: launch is near.

This is a big deal. VinFast already holds the fourth spot among EV brands in India by monthly volumes, driven largely by the VF6 and VF7. Adding a 7-seater electric MPV to that lineup is a calculated power move aimed squarely at the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMax 7. I’ve been watching this segment closely, and the Limo Green might just be the most exciting entry yet.

What The Spy Shots Actually Reveal

Credit to automotive enthusiasts Abhi and Syed for capturing these images on Indian roads. The test mule is wrapped in full camouflage, but even through the disguise, the silhouette is unmistakably consistent with the Limo Green sold in overseas markets. That’s actually good news — it suggests VinFast isn’t making dramatic changes for the Indian rollout, which typically means a faster launch window.

What caught my eye immediately is the full-width LED light strip at the front, with the VinFast logo integrated right at the centre. That’s a bold design statement. The headlamp housings are stacked vertically — a distinctive profile that I think will look genuinely premium on Indian roads. At the rear, the lighting layout mirrors the front’s character, complemented by a layered roof spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and a chunky bumper with vertical vents that add a sporty edge to what is fundamentally a family vehicle.

The side profile shows circular wheel arches, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, and aero-optimised alloy wheels. The windows in rows one and two are generously sized, which is something I deeply appreciate — Indian families on long highway stretches will love the panoramic views. The roofline is largely flat with a slight dip toward the rear, giving it a clean, modern silhouette that blends SUV boldness with MPV practicality.

Interior Features: What To Expect Inside

The spy shots don’t give away much of the cabin, but based on how closely aligned this test mule appears to be with the global-spec Limo Green, we can draw confident conclusions. The centrepiece will be a 10.1-inch touchscreen — same as the international model — and I expect wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to be standard, along with wireless charging.

Comfort features should include powered front seats, automatic climate control, second and third row air vents, and USB Type-C and Type-A charging ports throughout the cabin. Fabric upholstery is expected, along with an electronic parking brake with auto hold and an over-the-air update system — something that matters to tech-forward Indian buyers more than ever in 2026.

Safety isn’t being compromised either. The Limo Green is expected to ship with six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, rollover mitigation, and a rear-view camera. In a segment where families are the primary buyers, that safety package will land well.

Performance, Range, And Charging Breakdown

Specification VinFast Limo Green Electric Battery Capacity 60.13 kWh Electric Motor Output 150 kW (204 PS) Peak Torque 280 Nm Claimed NEDC Range 450 km Drive Format FWD DC Fast Charging Up to 80 kW 10% to 70% Charge Time ~30 minutes Driving Modes Eco, Normal Length / Width / Height 4,740 / 1,872 / 1,729 mm Wheelbase 2,840 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Wheel Size 18-inch alloys

Those numbers deserve a moment of appreciation. 204 PS from a front-wheel drive electric MPV is genuinely strong, and 280 Nm of torque means city traffic and highway overtakes will feel effortless with seven occupants on board. The 450 km NEDC range, while optimistic under Indian real-world conditions, suggests a comfortable 350-plus km of actual usable range — more than sufficient for a family weekend run from Mumbai to Pune or Delhi to Agra.

The charging story is where it gets truly practical. Hitting 10% to 70% in just 30 minutes on an 80 kW DC fast charger is the kind of number that converts fence-sitters. India’s fast-charging network is growing every month in 2026, and a 30-minute top-up during a highway break is a very manageable ask for family road trips.

How It Stacks Up Against The Kia And BYD Competition

The Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 are the two names that will come up in every showroom conversation about the Limo Green. The BYD eMax 7 has an established foothold and strong brand credibility in the electric space. The Kia Carens Clavis EV brings a trusted dealership network and brand loyalty. VinFast needs to counter both with aggressive pricing and a feature list that makes buyers feel they’re getting significantly more for their money.

With dimensions that give it a notably large road presence, a generous wheelbase of 2,840 mm that promises real third-row legroom, and a charging spec that matches or beats rivals, the Limo Green has the hardware to compete. What VinFast needs to nail now is the on-road price point and after-sales assurance — two areas where Indian EV buyers are increasingly cautious.

My Take On The Launch Timeline

The combination of heavy test mule activity on Indian roads and the brand releasing an official teaser is a clear signal that we’re weeks, not months, away from a formal announcement. VinFast has shown it can move quickly since entering India, and the Limo Green fills a gap in its portfolio that the brand clearly recognises as critical for volume growth.

If you’re in the market for a 7-seater electric family vehicle in 2026 and have been watching the Kia or BYD options, I’d strongly suggest holding off your decision just a little longer. The VinFast Limo Green Electric could be the surprise package that reshapes what value looks like in this segment. Keep this one on your radar — and when the launch price drops, you’ll want to be in that showroom first.