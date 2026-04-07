Ford Bronco Wildtrak Returns At $65K And Jeep Should Be Worried

Ford just quietly brought back one of its most beloved off-road packages — and slipped in a retro feature that vanished years ago without so much as a goodbye. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about a 2026 Bronco, these changes might finally be what tips you over.

I’ll be upfront: these updates aren’t cosmetic window dressing. With 31,197 Broncos sold through March 2026 — down 4.3 percent year-over-year — Ford is making deliberate moves to win back hesitant buyers, and returning fan favorites is one of the fastest ways to do it.

Wildtrak Is Back — But Not Quite How You Remember It

Here’s the catch: Wildtrak isn’t a standalone trim for 2026. Ford dropped it entirely in 2024 in favor of the Stroppe Special Edition, and its return is a bit different this time around. It’s now an equipment package exclusive to the Badlands trim, not its own rung on the ladder.

That distinction matters when you’re budgeting. You’re first committing to the Badlands, then layering Wildtrak on top. What you get in return is genuinely impressive — the 330-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, a 10-speed automatic, the full Sasquatch upgrade suite, and the HOSS 3.0 suspension system. Ford calls it “purpose-built for rugged performance,” and for once, the marketing language is hard to argue with. The Black Appearance Package rounds it out with a sharp, aggressive visual that suits the hardware underneath.

What Ford Isn’t Saying About That $65,000 Price Tag

Ford hasn’t published an official price for the Badlands with the Wildtrak package, and I find that silence telling. When brands go quiet on a number, it usually means the figure is going to raise eyebrows. Adding everything Wildtrak includes to a Badlands individually puts the estimate at around $65,000 including destination — and that’s before touching the option boxes.

The real story is whether Ford bundles any discount into the package itself. If you were already planning to spec a Badlands with the 2.7L V6, Sasquatch, and HOSS 3.0, Wildtrak condenses that into a single, convenient checkbox. Jeep charges around $75,000 for a Wrangler Rubicon 392, so Ford has room to win on value here — but only if the official Wildtrak price reflects that. Smart buyers should run the numbers both ways before assuming they’re getting a deal.

Orange Fury and a Retro Feature Ford Fans Actually Missed

Beyond Wildtrak, the 2026 Bronco lineup picks up some genuinely fun additions. Orange Fury, a tri-coat paint previously reserved for the Mustang, arrives mid-model-year for Bronco buyers. It’s a bold, almost aggressive shade that pairs naturally with the new painted-roof options on Outer Banks and Raptor trims. Outer Banks starts around $50,000 including destination — a much more accessible entry point than Raptor for anyone who wants that look.

The feature I’m personally most excited about is the return of the SecuriCode keypad. This numbered entry pad first appeared on Ford and Lincoln vehicles back in 1980, and its quiet disappearance frustrated loyal buyers for years. It’s back on the 2026 Bronco, letting anyone with the 5-digit code unlock the doors without a fob. That sounds simple, but for trail riders, beach-goers, and anyone who’s ever locked their keys inside, it’s the kind of practical feature that earns genuine loyalty.

The Off-Road Perks Nobody Is Giving Enough Credit

Ford is also expanding eligibility for its Bronco Off-Roadeo experience to anyone who took delivery of a qualifying Bronco going back to 2024. This complimentary program gives owners hands-on instruction in real off-road conditions — not a parking-lot demo, but actual terrain. For buyers who just dropped $65,000 on a Wildtrak package, this kind of post-purchase support is exactly the value-add that turns a transaction into a relationship.

On top of that, Ford has partnered with onX to offer a year of complimentary off-road navigation apps to qualifying 2026 Bronco owners. I’ve relied on onX in remote terrain, and it’s the kind of tool that changes how you explore — showing trail access, land boundaries, and GPS routing where standard map apps simply give up. Bundling it with a capable off-roader signals that Ford knows its buyers don’t just want a capable machine — they want to actually use it.

Model Engine Est. Price Off-Road Package Edge Ford Bronco Badlands + Wildtrak 2.7L EcoBoost V6 ~$65,000 HOSS 3.0 + Sasquatch Best suspension bundle value Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 6.4L V8 ~$75,000 Rock-Trac 4×4 V8 power, heritage brand Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro 2.4L Turbo-4 ~$60,000 KDSS suspension Long-term reliability Ford Bronco Raptor 3.0L EcoBoost V6 ~$75,000+ Live Valve suspension Top-tier Ford performance

If the 2026 Bronco lineup has been on your radar, now is a good time to start configuring. Head to Ford’s site, spec out a Badlands, and keep an eye out for the official Wildtrak package pricing when Ford releases it. If Orange Fury is your color, it’s worth waiting for the mid-year availability window. The 2026 Bronco has more going for it than it did 12 months ago — and if Ford prices the Wildtrak package intelligently, this could be the year the Bronco’s sales slide reverses course.