Honda Just Put a $179 Paywall on Your Garage Door Opener

A garage door opener has been a standard car feature for decades — no monthly fee, no app, no Wi-Fi required. Honda just decided that era is finished, at least for drivers picking up the latest Passport.

A Reddit post from a 2026 Passport owner revealed that the familiar Homelink transmitter — previously built right into the rearview mirror — has been removed entirely. In its place is a subscription-based MyQ app integration that demands an internet connection, a smartphone, and a recurring payment to accomplish something a $10 clip-on remote has done since the 1980s.

Honda replaced a 30-second setup with a 10-step headache

Here’s the real story: Homelink is one of those features most drivers never think about because it simply works. You hold the button, sync it to your garage door receiver in under a minute, and forget it exists. Honda stripped that out of the Passport’s rearview mirror without fanfare.

The replacement system lives inside the HondaLink connected services suite and routes the garage door function through the MyQ app. That means you need an active internet connection in the car — Honda’s own subscription-based Wi-Fi service, conveniently — plus Apple CarPlay or Android Auto running on a compatible phone, plus a physical MyQ receiver installed at home on the garage door unit itself. That is a remarkable amount of infrastructure to open a door you’ve been opening with a single button for years.

The $179 price tag is just the beginning of what you’ll spend

I want you to sit with the actual numbers here. A 3-year MyQ subscription runs $129. A 5-year plan costs $179. That breaks down to roughly $2.93 to $3.58 per month — not catastrophic on its own, but that’s before factoring in Honda’s separate connectivity subscription for the in-car Wi-Fi the whole system depends on.

The combined monthly cost of subscriptions just to open your garage could realistically push past $10 or $15. A clip-on remote from the hardware store costs $10 total. One time. No password reset. No data flowing anywhere. It works when your phone battery dies, when the cellular network is down, and when MyQ’s servers inevitably have an outage someday.

Garage Door Solution Upfront Cost Monthly Cost Internet Required Remote Access MyQ App — 3-year plan $129 ~$3.58 Yes Yes MyQ App — 5-year plan $179 ~$2.93 Yes Yes Honda Homelink Mirror (accessory) ~$170 $0 No No Standard clip-on remote ~$10 $0 No No

BMW tried this exact playbook and it backfired badly

Honda isn’t the first automaker to probe how much driver frustration the market will tolerate before it revolts. BMW launched a subscription for heated seats a few years back — hardware that was physically installed in cars owners had already paid full price for. The backlash was swift and public. BMW reversed course entirely.

Honda’s move is arguably more defensible because MyQ does offer one feature Homelink never could: remote access from anywhere. If you’re the person who regularly wonders mid-commute whether you left the garage open, checking it from your phone carries real value. But studies consistently show that the vast majority of car buyers reject subscription features unless the benefit is overwhelming. A garage door opener has never once felt like an overwhelming benefit — it has felt like a given.

What Honda isn’t saying about your data and this whole arrangement

The monthly fee isn’t even what bothers me most about this setup. Every time the MyQ system activates, data about your location, daily schedule, and driving patterns potentially flows through Honda’s servers and the MyQ platform. That behavioral data has real monetary value — to insurance companies, to advertisers, to data brokers. Honda has not been transparent about exactly what gets collected or how it gets used downstream.

There’s also the reliability problem nobody is talking about. A Homelink transmitter works for the life of the car, full stop. A cloud-dependent app is one server outage, one product discontinuation, or one lapsed subscription away from leaving you standing in the driveway with a button that goes nowhere. Honda does still sell a Homelink-equipped rearview mirror as an accessory for around $170 — which is a genuinely frustrating amount to pay in order to restore a feature that should never have been removed from a $41,900 SUV.

My honest take? Skip the app. Buy a $10 remote, clip it to the visor, and move on. If the remote-access feature genuinely matters to your daily routine, the standalone MyQ hardware — purchased separately, without tying everything to Honda’s subscription ecosystem — works perfectly fine through your phone on its own terms.

If you’re shopping for a 2026 Passport right now, ask the dealer specifically which trim levels retain any Homelink functionality before you sign. And if you already own one and have lived with the MyQ setup for a few months, I’d genuinely encourage you to leave a review on the Honda owner forums — because real owner feedback is the fastest way to make automakers rethink decisions like this one before they spread across the entire lineup.