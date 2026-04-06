Maruti Hits 1.72 Lakh In March — Mahindra Overtakes Tata In FY26

India’s car market just wrapped one of the most competitive financial years in recent history, and the final numbers from FADA confirm that the old order has quietly shifted. One brand climbed past a rival it had trailed for years — and the gap is already too wide to ignore.

March 2026 closed FY26 with a statement performance across the board. Here is everything that happened, brand by brand, and what it means for the year ahead.

March 2026 Snapshot — 26.92 Lakh Units and Counting

Total vehicle retail sales across all categories hit 26.92 lakh units in March 2026, a remarkable 25.28% year-on-year (YoY) jump over March 2026. On a month-on-month basis, the figure climbed 11.75% from February 2026. These are not incremental gains — this is India’s automotive market firing on every cylinder at once.

Passenger vehicle retail sales specifically reached 4,40,144 units in March 2026, up 21.48% YoY from 3,62,304 units in March 2026. Compared to February 2026’s 3,94,769 units, that is an 11.49% MoM surge. The growth engine here was clearly the SUV segment, backed by strong traction for CNG options and a steady pickup in electric vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki — Dominant, Decisive, Distant

Maruti Suzuki retained its leadership with 1,72,814 units in March 2026, translating to a commanding 39.26% passenger vehicle market share. That compares to 1,34,406 units in March 2026 — a near 29% YoY increase in a single month. For the full financial year, Maruti ended FY26 with 18,68,386 units and a 39.71% annual market share.

I have said this before and I will say it again — Maruti’s dominance is not accidental. Its aggressive CNG lineup, deep dealership network, and price discipline make it a near-impossible target for any rival to dislodge at scale. No other brand comes remotely close on volume.

The Moment Mahindra Overtook Tata Motors

This is the headline within the headline. In March 2026, Tata Motors posted 65,784 units with a 14.95% share, while Mahindra reported 61,029 units with a 13.87% share. On a monthly basis, Tata still edged ahead. But zoom out to the full FY26, and the script flips entirely.

For FY26 as a whole, Mahindra recorded 6,31,638 units against Tata Motors’ 6,13,513 units. Mahindra is now firmly in second place for the full year. The Scorpio-N, XUV700, XUV 3XO, and the newer BE 6 electric SUV collectively powered this turnaround. Tata had held second position for years — giving it up to Mahindra is a significant shift in India’s passenger vehicle hierarchy.

Hyundai, Kia, Toyota — Solid and Consistent

Hyundai India delivered 48,791 units in March 2026, while Kia posted 28,108 units — both reflecting strong consumer loyalty and well-stocked dealerships ahead of the new financial year. Toyota registered 27,533 units, with hybrid models like the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Taisor continuing to punch well above their weight in the segment.

Skoda slipped slightly to 8,765 units from 9,504 units in March 2026 — a modest dip that the brand will want to arrest quickly. MG Motor, meanwhile, clocked 6,269 units, showing recovery momentum. Honda (5,528), Renault (3,594), and Nissan (2,544) rounded out the mid-tier with stable if unspectacular figures.

Luxury Segment — BMW Rises in March, Mercedes Leads the Year

In the premium space, BMW India inched ahead in March 2026 with 1,580 units versus Mercedes-Benz’s 1,448 units — the latter a decline from 1,644 units in March 2026. For the full FY26, however, Mercedes-Benz reclaimed the luxury crown with 18,160 units against BMW’s 17,301 units. India’s luxury car segment continues to grow quietly, and both German giants are locked in a battle that gets tighter every year.

March 2026 and FY26 — Brand-by-Brand Sales Data

Brand March 2026 Units March 2026 Units FY26 Total Units Maruti Suzuki 1,72,814 1,34,406 18,68,386 Tata Motors 65,784 — 6,13,513 Mahindra 61,029 — 6,31,638 Hyundai 48,791 — 5,78,337 Kia 28,108 — 2,79,363 Toyota 27,533 — 3,35,321 Skoda 8,765 9,504 1,10,070 MG Motor 6,269 — 66,080 Honda 5,528 — 60,826 Mercedes-Benz 1,448 1,644 18,160 BMW 1,580 — 17,301

What the Fuel Mix Tells Us About India’s Direction

For the full FY26, petrol and ethanol vehicles led the fuel mix at 47.48%. CNG and LPG came in at a strong 21.98% — a reflection of how deeply urban India has embraced CNG as a running-cost solution. Diesel held 18.08%, hybrids climbed to 8.22%, and electric vehicles accounted for 4.25% of all PV sales for the year. The EV share is still modest, but growing, and hybrid adoption is accelerating faster than most analysts anticipated.

Total FY26 passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 47,05,056 units — a 13% growth over FY25’s 41,63,927 units. India is edging closer to the 50 lakh annual PV milestone, and at this trajectory, FY27 could well breach it.

My Take on FY27 — Who Needs to Watch Their Back

Mahindra enters FY27 as the confirmed number two, riding momentum from both its ICE SUVs and its electric portfolio. Tata Motors will need a response — and fast. Hyundai and Kia face increasing pressure from Toyota’s hybrid surge. Maruti, meanwhile, has its EV ambitions ramping up, which could reshape the mass market all over again.

If you are planning a car purchase in FY27 or simply tracking the market, now is the time to pay close attention to launch calendars and Q1 sales numbers. Tell me in the comments — do you think Tata Motors will reclaim second place, or has Mahindra’s momentum become too strong to stop?