Ford, GM, And Toyota Want To Kill The Gas Tax But Truck Owners Will Suffer

The most powerful lobbying group in the auto industry just came out swinging against one of America’s oldest driving taxes — and the replacement they’re proposing could hit the people who buy their biggest vehicles the hardest. I’ve been watching Washington’s infrastructure debates for years, and this one has a twist that almost nobody is talking about yet.

John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, publicly called for the elimination of the federal gas tax. The Alliance speaks for an almost unbelievably large coalition — BMW, Ferrari, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Stellantis, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo are all members. When that group agrees on something, Washington tends to pay attention.

The gas tax problem nobody in Congress wants to fix

The federal gas tax sits at 18.4 cents per gallon. It has not moved a single penny since 1993, when gas averaged $1.11 per gallon. Adjusted for inflation, that tax should be sitting at roughly 42 cents per gallon today — more than double what drivers actually pay. The political will to raise it simply does not exist, because any congressman who votes yes on a gas tax hike faces angry voters at the next election.

So instead of raising the rate, Congress has been quietly shoveling money into the Highway Trust Fund through other budget lines just to keep it solvent. The fund is responsible for building and repairing America’s highways — the roads every driver uses every single day. Without a structural fix, Bozzella warns the fund faces accelerating insolvency, and the pressure is only growing.

Why skyrocketing gas prices are actually making the crisis worse

Here’s the part that sounds counterintuitive at first. Gas prices have surged sharply due to the ongoing war in Iran, and you might expect that to pour more tax revenue into the Highway Trust Fund. It doesn’t work that way. The tax is fixed per gallon consumed — not a percentage of the price. And when gas gets expensive, people drive less and buy more fuel-efficient cars.

Bozzella pointed out that hybrids already represented 19% of all new vehicle sales in January 2026. That number is climbing fast. Hybrids burn less gas per mile, which means less tax revenue per mile driven. Meanwhile, EVs contribute exactly zero cents to the fund because they don’t purchase gasoline at all. The more efficient America’s fleet gets, the faster the Highway Trust Fund bleeds out under the current structure.

The weight-based fee idea that could turn truck buyers against their own brands

Bozzella’s proposed solution is to replace the gas tax entirely with a single federal fee based on vehicle weight. The logic makes a certain kind of sense — heavier vehicles cause more road damage, so they should pay more toward road repair. On paper, it’s a clean fix. In practice, the politics get complicated very quickly.

The brands backing the Alliance sell a lot of heavy vehicles. Ford’s best-selling product is the F-150. GM moves more Silverados than almost any other model. Toyota sells hundreds of thousands of Tundras and Tacomas annually. A weight-based fee would hit those buyers directly, and those buyers are exactly the loyal, high-volume customers that keep these automakers profitable. The irony of the industry lobbying for a fee structure that penalizes its own core audience is not lost on anyone watching this closely.

Congress is already eyeing EV owners — but no deal is close

The timing of Bozzella’s push is deliberate. The current surface transportation bill expires on September 30, 2026, and Congress is actively negotiating a new five-year plan estimated at $500 to $550 billion in federal funding. Embedded in those discussions are several proposals targeting EV owners specifically, since they use roads without contributing to the gas tax fund.

House members have floated a $250 annual fee for EV owners. Some Senators prefer a one-time $1,000 charge. Neither proposal has gained enough traction to become law, and given the current political climate, passing anything substantive before the bill deadline looks genuinely uncertain. That uncertainty is exactly why the Alliance is making noise now — before the legislative window closes.

Key Detail Current Status Proposed / Projected Federal gas tax rate 18.4¢ per gallon (since 1993) Weight-based fee (amount TBD by Congress) Inflation-adjusted rate Should be ~42¢ per gallon Never updated in 33 years Hybrid share of sales (Jan 2026) 19% of all new vehicles Rising rapidly year over year EV contribution to Highway Fund $0 — no gas purchased Proposed $250/yr or $1,000 one-time fee Surface transportation bill deadline Expires September 30, 2026 $500–$550B new plan under negotiation Alliance for Automotive Innovation members 20+ brands including Ford, GM, Toyota Unified lobbying position on gas tax reform

Why this matters beyond the politics

American roads are funded by a system designed for 1993 driving habits — that mismatch is now critical.

A weight-based fee could reshape the cost of ownership for truck and SUV buyers practically overnight.

The debate sets a precedent for how EVs and hybrids are taxed for the next decade of transportation policy.

The real reason to pay attention to this story is that it will land in your wallet regardless of what you drive. If you own a gas truck, a weight-based fee could cost you more than the gas tax you currently pay. If you drive an EV, some form of road-use fee is almost certainly coming — the only question is how much and when. And if you drive a hybrid, you’ve been quietly benefiting from a system where you use the roads but pay shrinking tax as your fuel economy improves.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents essentially the entire industry, and they are telling Congress the current model is broken. Congress knows it too — they just don’t want to be the ones to fix it in an election year. That gap between knowing the problem and having the courage to solve it is exactly where bad policy gets made in a hurry before a deadline hits.

If you drive anything heavier than a compact car, I’d strongly encourage you to follow this legislation closely over the next few months. Contact your representatives before the September 30 bill deadline and make your position on road-use fees clear. The decisions made in this narrow window will determine what American drivers pay for infrastructure for the next five years — and possibly much longer.