Mahindra Hikes Prices Up To 2.5% In 2025 — But XUV7OO Escapes For Now

Every April, Indian carmakers reach into your wallet a little deeper — and Mahindra is no exception this year. Effective from 6th April 2026, Mahindra has officially revised prices on its ICE SUV and Commercial Vehicle range, and if you’ve been sitting on the fence about a purchase, this is the nudge you didn’t want.

The hike goes up to 2.5% depending on the model, but the average across the portfolio lands at 1.6%. That might sound like small change, but on a vehicle priced at ₹20 lakh, that’s an extra ₹32,000 walking out of your pocket without a single extra feature in return. Here’s everything you need to know before you head to a Mahindra dealership.

Why Is Mahindra Raising Prices Again?

Mahindra has attributed the increase to “a combination of cost escalations” — a phrase that’s become almost ceremonial at this point. Input costs, raw material pressures, and supply chain dynamics continue to push manufacturers to adjust their retail pricing at the start of each financial year.

This isn’t the first time either. Back in March 2026, Mahindra had already raised prices by up to 3% across the range. The April 2026 hike is comparatively softer at 2.5% maximum, which is at least some small comfort. Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor, and Honda have also announced similar April 2026 price corrections, so this is clearly an industry-wide move rather than a Mahindra-specific decision.

The XUV7XO Gets A Special Pass — But Only For 40,000 Buyers

Here’s the one genuinely good piece of news in all of this. Mahindra has confirmed that the recently launched XUV7XO will not be impacted by this price hike — at least not immediately. The protection applies to the first 40,000 bookings. Until those units are delivered, buyers will continue to pay the original launch pricing that ranges from ₹13.66 lakh to ₹25.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Once those 40,000 units are out the door, the XUV7XO will fall in line with the revised pricing structure. So if you’ve been considering the XUV7XO, booking now could literally save you thousands. That window won’t stay open forever.

Born-Electric SUVs Are Also Untouched

Mahindra’s EV lineup — the BE6, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S — has been completely excluded from this price revision. That’s a smart move by Mahindra, given that these three models together hit the 50,000 cumulative sales milestone in just about one year since launch. The momentum is strong, and a price hike at this stage could disrupt order flow.

This EV push has also lifted Mahindra to third place among India’s bestselling electric car brands — a position they clearly don’t want to jeopardize. Keeping EV prices stable sends a clear message to buyers still considering the switch.

Model-Wise Estimated New Prices After The Hike

Mahindra hasn’t published a variant-by-variant breakdown yet. However, using the stated average of 1.6%, here’s a rough picture of what each model’s price band might look like post-revision. Some variants may see no change at all, while others could be closer to the 2.5% ceiling.

Model Current Price Range Estimated New Price (1.6% avg) XUV 3XO ₹7.37L – ₹14.55L ₹7.49L – ₹14.78L Bolero ₹7.99L – ₹9.80L ₹8.12L – ₹9.96L Thar ₹9.99L – ₹17.19L ₹10.15L – ₹17.47L Thar Roxx ₹12.39L – ₹22.25L ₹12.59L – ₹22.61L Scorpio-N ₹13.49L – ₹24.34L ₹13.71L – ₹24.73L XUV7XO ₹13.66L – ₹25.07L Spared (first 40,000 units) BE6 / XEV 9e / XEV 9S As launched No change announced

These figures are estimates only. The actual increase will vary by variant and specification level. Official revised prices per variant are expected to be published by dealerships shortly after April 6, 2026.

Will This Hurt Mahindra’s Sales Momentum?

Probably not much. In FY26, Mahindra cemented its position as India’s second-largest carmaker — a massive leap driven by SUV demand and its born-electric portfolio. An average hike of 1.6% across a range that spans from ₹7.37 lakh to well over ₹24 lakh is unlikely to push serious buyers away. The demand for Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV 3XO has proven remarkably resilient to pricing pressure in past cycles.

That said, buyers in the sub-₹10 lakh segment — where every rupee matters — may feel the pinch more acutely than premium buyers. The Bolero creeping toward ₹10 lakh for the top trim is a psychological threshold that could influence purchase decisions in rural and semi-urban markets.

What Should You Do Right Now?

If a Mahindra SUV has been on your shortlist for a while, April 2026 is your clearest signal yet to stop waiting. The XUV7XO’s 40,000-unit price protection is a limited window — once that allocation is exhausted, you pay the new rate. For models like the Thar or Scorpio-N, booking before dealerships officially roll out revised price lists on or after April 6 could lock in today’s pricing depending on your dealer’s policy. Visit your nearest Mahindra showroom, confirm the current ex-showroom price in writing, and get that booking in before the revised figures go live.